Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

ONGC tells employees Virat Kohli and 178 sportspersons to push the brand

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
780   //    23 Sep 2018, 13:22 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Two
England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Two

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has asked the Indian sportspersons who are employed by them to aggressively promote the brand whenever they get a chance. As many as 179 elite sportspersons are employed by ONGC which includes Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. This comes after the brand has been rarely visible in the events in which the sportspersons take part as their private sponsors are preferred over their employers.

According to an important clause in their sports policy, all the 179 sportspersons were asked to prominently display the ONGC logo on their clothing and talk about them during their public appearances. It is understood that the ONGC authorities held a meeting with their sportspersons and emphasised the company’s brand promotion push and reminded them of their contractual obligation to give priority to official functions.

"Virat Kohli is our employee, so is Ishant Sharma. We have many sportspersons who won medals at the Asian Games but our brand doesn’t get promoted. If they are playing for the country, then the country has to be first, but ONGC is doing so much for them. So, whenever they get a chance, like when they give TV bites or give interviews they should talk about ONGC. We held a few meetings with the players in this regard and sensitised them about this issue," ONGC Group GM (HR) Manoj Bhartwal told The Sunday Express. 

Manoj also added that ONGC has no problem if they don't about the company when the players are representing their states or the country but they should be doing that when they are not doing so.

Kohli has been a part of ONGC for a long time and alongside Kohli, his fellow cricketers Ishant Sharma, Praveen Kumar, Gautam Gambhir, Munaf Patel, athletes MR Poovamma, Hima Das, shooter Heena Sidhu, Badminton star Ashwini Ponappa, cue sports legend Pankaj Advani etc. have been employed by ONGC.

Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Cricket Team Gautam Gambhir Virat Kohli
Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Remembering the great Sachin Tendulkar-Virat Kohli...
RELATED STORY
Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli: A statistical analysis
RELATED STORY
5 times Virat Kohli was rested in recent times
RELATED STORY
Trailer - The Movie: Virat Kohli all set to make another...
RELATED STORY
Evident Yet Elusive: How Kohli Nullified the Anderson Effect
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli: The Myth of Sisyphus
RELATED STORY
4 areas where Virat Kohli needs to improve
RELATED STORY
The inexorable rise of Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Who is the GOAT? Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar?
RELATED STORY
10 Years of Virat Kohli : Top 10 Quotes on King Kohli
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Super Four Match 3
PAK 237/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 23/0 (5.1 ov)
LIVE
India need 215 runs to win from 44.5 overs
PAK VS IND live score
Super Four Match 4
BAN 249/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 20/0 (4.0 ov)
LIVE
Afghanistan need 230 runs to win from 46.0 overs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 7 | Yesterday
VIC 327/10 (50.0 ov)
NSW 261/10 (42.0 ov)
Victoria win by 66 runs
VIC VS NSW live score
| Today
SAW 254/8 (50.0 ov)
WAW 205/10 (45.4 ov)
South Australian Scorpions win by 49 runs
SAW VS WAW live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us