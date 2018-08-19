Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Rishabh Pant becomes 2nd Indian left-handed wicket-keeper

Raina Singh
ANALYST
News
3.39K   //    19 Aug 2018, 14:43 IST

Pan
Pant had an eventful day at Trent Bridge

Among the three changes that India made for the third Test, the inclusion of Rishabh Pant in place of out-of-form Dinesh Karthik was the most talked about. The excitement level of fans and cricket analysts is sky high after Pant's highly anticipated Test debut. The dashing Delhi batsman is known for his attacking brand of cricket, and he made his intentions very clear by hitting a six off the very second ball he faced in Test cricket. 

While it has only been a single day of Test cricket for Rishabh Pant, he is already in the history books. India have produced only two wicket-keepers who can bat left-handed. Let's take a look at these two wicket-keepers.

#2 Rishabh Pant

It
It was all smiles for Pant on Day 1

A lot of eyebrows were raised when Rishabh Pant was selected for the England series as there have been questions about his temperament. However, he deserved to be in the team. The 20-year-old has a first-class average of 54.50 with a high strike-rate of 95.24. Pant has the ability to take the game away from the opposition with his attacking batting.

Pant announced himself in Test cricket with a big six off Adil Rashid. The southpaw became the 12th player in world cricket to get off the mark with a six, and the first Indian to achieve this feat. One of the main features of Pant's batting is his uncomplicated technique, and he keeps things simple.

#1 Parthiv Patel

P
Parthiv Patel played his first Test way back in 2002

The first Indian wicket-keeper to bat left-handed was Parthiv Patel. Parthiv made his debut for India as a 17-year-old way back in 2002. The stylish left-hander played some gritty innings for India in the initial part of his career but lost his place to the likes of Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni.

Even though Parthiv has managed to play only 25 Tests in a career spanning 16 years, he has been a force to reckon in domestic cricket. Regardless of whether he plays Test cricket again or not, he will always be the first wicket-keeper in the history of Indian cricket who batted left-handed. 

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Delhi Daredevils Indian Cricket Team Parthiv Patel Rishabh Pant Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Raina Singh
ANALYST
Cricket Enthusiast
10 things you did not know about Delhi Daredevils...
RELATED STORY
Rishabh Pant ready for debut at Trent Bridge?
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant makes his Test debut...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 3 reasons why Rishabh Pant should...
RELATED STORY
The potential impact of Rishabh Pant on the Indian Test Team
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Rishabh Pant should be given a chance...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Rishabh Pant set for Test debut at...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 records held by Rishabh Pant after the league...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Virat Kohli overtakes Ganguly for most Test runs...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 Records set by Rishabh Pant in his blistering...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test
IND 329/10 & 124/2 (29.2 ov)
ENG 161/10
LIVE
Day 2 | India lead England by 292 runs with 8 wickets remaining
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us