×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Opinion: England and the problem of having short careers

Srisreshtan
ANALYST
Feature
83   //    31 May 2019, 16:14 IST


Eoin Morgan is the first player to play 200 ODI's for England.
Eoin Morgan is the first player to play 200 ODI's for England.

(Note: The views are author's own and do not reflect Sportskeeda's stand on the same)

Eoin Morgan has become the first player to don 200 ODI caps for England while leading his side in the first match of the 2019 World Cup against South Africa. The three-time finalists have a great chance of going the distance and clinching the coveted trophy looking at their recent form and home advantage.

One pertinent thought that the cricketing fraternity needs to deal with is why do the English cricketers have a short cricketing career?

From the time England played its inaugural test match in 1887 against Australia, only a handful have had an international career spanning more than a decade. Same is the story in ODI's as well. Out of 254 ODI caps, spanning across 47 years, only one player (Eoin Morgan) has managed to play 200 ODI's.

Out of its current active cricketers, only James Anderson is having a career of more than 15 years.

There are two main reasons as to why the Englishmen do not pursue long careers.

The first being the selection of players. The predominant culture of Englishmen is 'make or break'. Once a player dips in form or the selectors do not see any utility in him, they ruthlessly drop the player without any hesitation. They neither have any sympathy nor do they consider a player's past track record by giving a second chance to him.

Several players who had the potential of having long careers, but ended up being a victim to this are Paul Collingwood, Steven Finn (won the ICC emerging player award), Samit Patel, Tim Bresnan and many more.


Jonathan Trott
Jonathan Trott
Advertisement

The second reason for them to have short careers is because they wish to protect their identity and self-esteem. They do not want to end their careers by being dropped from the team. They always wish to leave on their own terms.

Several English players have admitted going into a state of depression after a string of poor performance. Some of the players who have fallen victim to this include Marcus Trescothick, Micheal Yardy, Andrew Flintoff, Steve Harmison, and Jonathan Trott.

Let us take the case of Jonathan Trott. After having been inducted into the England team in the final Test of the Ashes in 2009, Trott tasted immediate success after a memorable debut century and helping England in regaining the Ashes.

He continued his impeccable form with the bat by scoring over a thousand runs in Tests and ODI's and averaging over fifty in both of them. Because of this stupendous achievement, he won the ICC cricketer of the year in 2011. He continued his form in the World Cup and was the tournament's fourth highest run-getter.

But sadly, his joyride with the willow came to an abrupt end in 2013. It was the Ashes Down Under and there were high expectations for him to perform. What transpired in that series was a sorry state of affairs. Trott struggled to score runs. He faced a truckload of bouncers and short balls from Mitchell Johnson which only added to the sorry state of affairs.

At the end after a 5-0 drubbing, the English media criticized the players and their role in the team. Unable to withstand the mounting pressure and expectations, Trott shockingly announced his retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect.

Trott was left shattered and could not find anyone for solace. He was left in deep pain and anguish. Truly, his career was cut short due to the pressure from the media. Had the English cricket intervened and spoke to him with clarity, the whole episode could have been handled better.


Graeme Swann and Alastair Cook.
Graeme Swann and Alastair Cook.

Some more examples would be of Graeme Swann and Alastair Cook. Swann retired mid-way in Ashes after having failed to pick up a wicket in the Sydney test.

While there were talks about as to whether Alaister Cook would break the record of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, he shocked the cricketing world by retiring after the Test series against India. He was just 33 then. Though he ended his career on a high by scoring a scintillating 147 in his final Test, many believed that there was much more gas left in his tank.

These small errors with respect to the selection have crept up by and large and as a result, England wasn't able to build a solid core team for the World Cup over the years.

The only positive thing now is the current form England and the welcome return of Joe Denly into the team after a gap close to a decade. Though he may have missed out on a place in the World Cup squad, the selectors have done enough to give him a look in.

England would be hoping to continue playing its aggressive brand of cricket and lift the coveted trophy at their homeland.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Alastair Cook Eoin Morgan
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: 3 reasons why England are unlikely to win the World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa-Match details, venue stats, team news & probable XI
RELATED STORY
England prepare for the opening game of the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Match 1, England vs South Africa, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details and Head-to-Head Stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England holds the edge in batting but will India's bowling prove to be the difference?
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019 Warm-ups, England vs Australia: Preview, Head-to-head stats, Key Players and Squads
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019 News: England announce final squad for the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Injury scare for England captain Eoin Morgan ahead of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019, England vs South Africa - Player of the match: Flying Englishman Ben Stokes steals the show
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Steve Smith and David Warner welcomed with chants of 'cheat' by English crowd
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Yesterday
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2
PAK 81/7 (18.2 ov)
WI
LIVE
West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us