Opinion: India missed a trick by not letting Virat Kohli play in the Bangladesh T20 series

Srisreshtan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 06 Nov 2019, 11:08 IST

Virat Kohli has been the mainstay of the Indian batting line up for close to a decade.

Bangladesh trounced India by winning the first T20 in Delhi in their three-match series. With their seven-wicket victory, the Tigers created history by winning against India for the first time in nine matches. The Indians had a bitter pill to swallow as the upset had come at their own den.

The sudden setback has come at a time when the 'Men in Blue' were nearly invincible at home across all the formats. The stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma had a tough night as he failed to make a significant contribution and had to bear the poor fielding efforts from his players. Though Rohit 's early departure provided a huge opportunity for the likes of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, the Indian team badly missed the presence of their main man Virat Kohli.

The Indian skipper has been rested for the T20 series and will return to the squad for the two-match Test series. Kohli has been in ominous form across the formats of late.

In fact, he has been the mainstay of the Indian batting line-up for almost a decade. Currently being the second-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket, Kohli possesses the ability to pace his innings fluently and create a solid platform for the power hitters to express themselves.

And, in the first T20 against Bangladesh, no Indian batsman could stay in the crease for a considerable amount of time and anchor the innings. The inexperience in the middle order was clearly seen and this is where India missed Virat's presence.

Guiding light: Virat and Shreyas.

Kohli has played several match-winning knocks to take the team across the finish line. His ability to read the game and back himself to play the big innings has proved to be his strength.

With the T20 World Cup coming up next year, it is important to have Virat in the scheme of things. His presence would certainly have provided a wealth of experience to other youngsters like Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar.

With his absence, team India has its task cut out in leveling the series by winning the second T20.

Rohit Sharma.