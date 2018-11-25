×
Opinion: Rishabh Pant or Parthiv Patel – Who should India prefer for the Australia Test Series?

Amarjeet Nayak
311   //    25 Nov 2018, 11:12 IST

Rishabh Pant’s shoddy performances as a batsman and wicket-keeper during the Australia T20 series, coupled with Parthiv Patel’s brilliant performances, especially with the bat, against New Zealand A, could pose a selection challenge for Virat Kohli and Co. as to who their preferred wicket-keeper should be during the Australian test series.

When India had selected both Pant and Parthiv for the Australia test series, it was quite clear that the former would be the preferred wicket-keeper with the latter as a backup option. Rishabh’s form with the bat both in the England and West Indies test series was outstanding, though his wicket-keeping left a lot to be desired.

However, subsequent to the Windies test series, Rishabh’a form in the limited overs format barring the inconsequential third T20 against the Windies has been below-par. Unlike his predecessor MS Dhoni who has built his reputation as one of the greatest finishers in the limited overs format, Pant has been letting the team down when it is required of him to finish the games.

He has shown immaturity in giving away his wicket with victory in sight. It had happened in the West Indies series and the Australian T20 series has not been any different so far. Captain Kohli justifiably blamed Pant’s dismissal to an atrocious shot, as the turning point of the first T20 match.

On the other hand, the reserve wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel has shown great form with the bat in the ongoing series against New Zealand A. He top-scored for India A with a brilliant 94 in the first unofficial test at Mount Maunganui.

Parthiv’s wicket-keeping has never been his strong suit, but he has improved with experience. So, Pant may still begin the Australia series as India’s preferred wicket-keeper. But if he continues to struggle, especially in his primary role of wicket-keeper, the Indian think-tank may be forced to hand over the gloves to Parthiv.

Parthiv may even be asked to open the batting which could free up a space in the middle order to accommodate both Rahane and Rohit and hence bolster India’s batting. For the time being though, a lot depends on Rishabh’s performances in the last T20 match as well as the warm-up game before the first test.

Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Parthiv Patel Rishabh Pant
Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
