Opinion: The Test Championship will be a successful venture

Virat Kohli holding the Test mace which is awarded to each and every new team which reaches the top spot in the ICC Rankings table

Test Cricket has always been regarded as the pinnacle of cricket. Until 1971, Cricket only had a single format in the form of test matches. In those days, people had a lot of time and used to watch cricket to pass time. Cricket was especially the favourite time-pass sport for the upper-class people but the cricketing world is totally different from those yesteryears.

Free-time has constantly come down with the corporate world booming with each passing day and this has made T20, the shortest format these days more and more popular. In fact, cricket, in a bid to rival other sports might also soon feature a 10-over format with it being trialled in domestic leagues even now.

All this has created problems for Test cricket and it has required revenue from T20 cricket to even survive. Even though players still treat Test cricket as the ultimate format, something like the Test championship was required to provide more context to the game's most traditional and oldest format. For far too long, Test cricket and cricket, in general, has been played just for the sake for rankings. Beyond the rankings table, results between two teams didn't really affect other teams. This is where the upcoming Test Championship will help in creating more buzz and interest among casual fans.

Each and every match will have context and bearing on the other teams. The scoring system for the ICC Test championship is as follows:

Points scoring system for the ICC Test championship

The above-mentioned points system clearly shows how the ICC has tried to ensure that no match that would be played within the Test championship will turn out to be a dead-rubber. Even if a team has already won a series, the remaining match/matches will still be important considering they carry points towards the championship. This is the reason why the ICC and the member countries didn't want to follow a system which would have only taken points for the first two matches of any series.

In such a case, if the two participating teams are playing for a 5-match series, then the last two matches would have been dead rubbers if one team had taken an unassailable lead. The ICC also had to take into account the fact that all series' wouldn't feature a consistent number of matches because all countries don't have the time to play a 5-match series and also can't afford to host so many matches.

New Zealand v England 1st Test: Day 1

One would have to just have a look at New Zealand to recognize how difficult it is to host Test matches considering it results in the host country bleeding money without any substantial return.

It is also impossible and illogical for the Ashes to be reduced to a 2-match series just for the sake of the championship. So, the most logical idea was to allot points for each match instead of the whole series. This ensures that teams who play a lesser number of games wouldn't be at a disadvantage.

Further, the Test championship would also finally have a showpiece event for the longest format. Till now, only 50-over cricket and T20s had trophies to play for and now Test cricket will also have a similar competition to play for. Yes, the rankings are there and also a Test mace is provided to the team which ends up as the highest test ranked team. However, as mentioned above, it was felt like this format was played in an abstract manner. So, this championship is a massive solution for that.

In my view, this championship should definitely work in making Test cricket more popular than what it is now. Fans wouldn't ignore any match considering even a single fixture could result in big changes in the points table. The dream of contesting the final match at the prestigious Lord's stadium in London would also weigh heavily in the minds of not just the players but also fans around the world.

Apart from the actual cricket, the ICC have also indulged in some minor changes for the Test Championship. The most prominent one is the decision to introduce names and numbers on the white T-shirts. This will be a first for Test cricket considering that only County cricket and Sheffield Shield domestic events followed this tradition. This has been mainly done to ensure that fans have no difficulty in identifying players on the field.

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Four

Apart from this, rules regarding over-rates and sanctions for poor pitches have also been tweaked to an extent. Once the Test championship kicks off, each and every over beyond the regulation time will see the teams fined by two points. With respect to poor pitches,

Finally, a new concept called 'concussion substitutes' has also been introduced. The ICC are slowly giving concussion its due importance and this bodes well for the health and safety of players. Individuals who get concussed don't have to worry that their team will be one man short if they are advised to rest. The governing body will ensure its best to substitute in a like for like player so that the opposition isn't at a disadvantage. If no 'like for like player' isn't available, then substitutions won't be applicable. The match officials will hold the authority to judge the similarity of these players.

So far, we have seen the positive aspects and reasons as to why the Test Championship will be a success. However, like anything else in life, there are two sides to this Test Championship too and it wouldn't please everyone. The reasons for the critics to have a go at this new concept is the fact that it isn't complete and robust. For example, a single team won't be playing all the other eight participants. Teams will only be playing three home series and three away series under the two-year cycle of the Test Championship.

Further, there is no added incentive or reward for away wins. For a long time, away victories have been considered huge and it won't change anytime soon considering how India valued their historic series win in Australia.

Also while the ICC tried to ensure teams who play fewer matches at a disadvantage, critics are of the view that this points system is overly in favour of short tours. Just two Test wins will give 120 points while the same amount of wins in a five-match series will only fetch 48 points.

However, one has to consider that the ICC can't structure a full-fledged format due to restrictions like political issues between India and Pakistan, packed calender with T20 leagues occupying the majority of the year. The governing body did their best to both provide some reward for excellence in Test cricket and also replace the Champions Trophy which was scheduled to be held in 2021. That is why the final of the Test Champions will be played on June 2021 at the Lord's stadium in London.

At the end of the day, the ICC would be delighted if the longest format has attracted newer fans by the end of this Test Championship cycle.

Even, Indian team captain Virat Kohli who has been a staunch supporter of Test cricket said that he was excited about this new concept.

"We are awaiting the ICC World Test Championship with great enthusiasm as it adds context to the longest format of the game," Kohli said in an ICC media release.

"Test cricket is very challenging and coming out on top in the traditional form is always highly satisfying. The Indian team has done really well in recent years and will be fancying its chances in the championship," he added.

When someone of his stature gives his thumbs up to the Test Championship, it surely has a great chance of succeeding.

Fixtures for each team

India

2 Tests vs West Indies (Away)

3 Tests vs South Africa (Home)

2 Tests vs Bangladesh (Home)

2 Tests vs New Zealand (Away)

4 Tests vs Australia (Away)

5 Tests vs England (Home)

Australia

5 Tests vs England (Away)

2 Tests vs Pakistan (Home)

3 Tests vs New Zealand (Home)

2 Tests vs Bangladesh (Away)

4 Tests vs India (Home)

3 Tests vs Southafrica (Away)

Pakistan

2 Tests vs Srilanka (Home)

2 Tests vs Australia (Away)

2 Tests vs Bangladesh (Home)

3 Tests vs England (Away)

2 Tests vs New Zealand (Away)

2 Tests vs Southafrica (Home)

Sri Lanka

2 Tests vs New Zealand (Home)

2 Tests vs Pakistan (Away)

2 Tests vs England (Home)

3 Tests vs Bangladesh (Home)

2 Tests vs Southafrica (Away)

2 Tests vs Westindies (Away)

New Zealand

2 Tests vs Srilanka (Away)

3 Tests vs Australia (Away)

2 Tests vs India (Home)

2 Tests vs Bangladesh (Away)

3 Tests vs Westindies (Home)

2 Tests vs Pakistan (Home)

South Africa

3 Tests vs India (Away)

4 Tests vs England (Home)

2 Tests vs Westindies (Away)

2 Tests vs Srilanka (Home)

2 Tests vs Pakistan (Away)

3 Tests vs Australia (Home)

England

5 Tests vs Australia (Home)

4 Tests vs Southafrica (Away)

2 Tests vs Srilanka (Away)

3 Tests vs Westindies (Home)

3 Tests vs Pakistan (Home)

5 Tests vs India (Away)

West Indies

2 Tests vs India (Home)

3 Tests vs England (Away)

2 Tests vs Southafrica (Home)

3 Tests vs New Zealand (Away)

3 Tests vs Bangladesh (Away)

2 Tests vs Srilanka (Home)

Bangladesh

2 Tests vs India (Away)

2 Tests vs Pakistan (Away)

2 Tests vs Australia (Home)

3 Tests vs Srilanka (Away)

2 Tests vs New Zealand (Home)

3 Tests vs Westindies (Home)