Opinion: Why MS Dhoni should be a fixture for 2019 World Cup

Former Captain of India, MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of the most clever and beloved cricketers in the world, has proven time and again his worth in the Indian Cricket Team. But, as we all know, critics have been devaluing the former captain of India, due to his performances in the last months.

Now, I want to make one thing clear that no one is perfect, many times professional players fail to deliver and Dhoni, who has performed his best in every single match of his career, also sometimes failed to deliver the expected results. But we shouldn't criticize him for it instead, we should respect him for at least trying.

I know, the Indian Cricket Team requires the best squad for the 2019 World Cup. But, Dhoni should definitely be part of that squad because he is one of the experienced players in the team and has three ICC tournaments wins under his name (2007 ICC World T20, 2011 ICC World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy).

MS Dhoni Stumping

Also, he is one of the best finishers as well a top wicket-keeper. His DRS calls have always been unbelievable even surpassing current captain of Team India, Virat Kohli once.

While, there are more young players emerging such as Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Ishaan Kishan etc. but all of them have lack of experience.

When team India won the 2011 World Cup after 28 years. Dhoni was the star of the match for his outstanding performance.

In 2015, India once again came really close in winning the World Cup for the second consecutive time but lost to Australia in semi-finals. Later on, he dropped his captaincy to Kohli at the beginning of 2017.

But that has never stopped Dhoni's momentum at all because he has always kept his performance consistent whether as a batsman or as a wicket-keeper.

If you go back a few months ago, during the IPL Season of 2018, Dhoni proved his capability with his phenomenal performances in nearly every match, winning the IPL trophy for the third time in the process.

MS Dhoni hits the winning shot of World Cup 2011

So to conclude, Dhoni shouldn't retire at this age, instead, he should get ready and be the same man that he has been for so many years. With his strategy as well as performance, Dhoni could bring us another World Cup next year in England and Wales.