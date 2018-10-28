Opinion: Why Virat Kohli is the best in the world at the moment

Vijay Raman FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 86 // 28 Oct 2018, 01:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The run making machine.

Virat is the best at what he does ie., to bat and score runs for fun. Kohli has been the run machine, and there is absolutely no one in the world at this present moment who can claim to be even close to Kohli. While Rohit Sharma has been phenomenal in the same period, but he is not as consistent as Virat.

This modern-day great has faced some stiff competition from his contemporaries like Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Joe Root, and some of his own teammates, but has managed to outperform all of them in the past decade or so.

Here are the reasons why Virat is the best in the world at the moment.

#1 Fastest to reach 10,000 ODI runs

This moment is every cricketer dream

While the records are meant to be broken, Kohli has been Bradmansque, especially in the One-day International format. In the ongoing series against the West Indies, he completed his 10,000 runs and in the process became the fastest to do so.

Many have achieved this before him, and many will do so in the future, but none may reach it before the 205th innings which he has managed to achieve. Even the legend Sachin managed to achieve this only in his 259th.

Such has been his impact on the game of cricket.

#2 Century-making capability

Virat has already 62 centuries.

If there is a batsman who can cross the 100-century landmark that has been achieved only by the master blaster Sachin, it has to be Virat Kohli.

The Indian skipper has scores tons for fun, and with the age on his side, he can easily break the record of 100 hundreds.

#3 Consistency

The most consistent batsman

Virat Kohli is one player who can walk into the playing 11 no matter the conditions, oppositions or the surface. Such has been his consistency.

One may look at him and say that he is tailor-made for limited overs format when he first arrived at the stage, but the way he managed to perform in formats has been remarkable. He has already scored over 2000 runs in a calendar year five times in his career.

Apart from this, his form and fitness have been exemplary. He is still not yet 30 and could achieve a hell of lot more in the coming years. But only the time will tell.