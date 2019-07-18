Opinion: Will Rohit Sharma be the right choice to captain the Indian team?

Can Rohit Sharma prove his worth as the Indian captain?

There have been speculations and reports of a rift in the Indian dressing room after India's exit from the World Cup. There are talks of two different power blocks in the team with one standing with Virat Kohli and the other with Rohit Sharma.

Regardless, the bigger question at hand that the BCCI needs to address right now is where the team went wrong. An even bigger question would be, if not Virat then who fits the role the best?

This is where Rohit Sharma's name has popped up in recent times. He has shown great acumen while leading both the Indian team (whenever he's had the opportunity) and his IPL franchise. He has won multiple titles captaining his IPL franchise and if the management is looking for a change then Rohit could be the man for the job.

At the same time, there's no doubt that there were some massive holes when it came to planning for the World Cup during Virat Kohli's captaincy.

The middle-order was arguably the weakest India's had in a long time and none of the players were backed as well as they should have been. Dubious selection of unproven commodities like Vijay Shankar and Mayank Agarwal left many dumbfounded. In many ways, moving on from Virat to someone else does look like a plausible step in the right direction for the team.

The second question is whether Rohit is the right candidate for the job. He is a permanent fixture in the team. He is arguably one of the best ODI batsmen in the world and has shown the acumen of a leader at various stages.

However, there is one question mark though, which could go against Rohit.

It might be hard to believe but Rohit is already 32 and the by the time the next World Cup rolls on he would be 36. Will he even be around at that time? Will he be playing the brand of cricket that he's playing right now?

Bear in mind, MS Dhoni has been already criticized on multiple occasions for his form and waning ability and he's 37 years old at this stage.

This is a question that could be playing on the minds of team management when they decide to answer the major question on the captaincy issues. Although looking at Rohit's fitness and the fitness of cricketers, in general, you do expect them to play on till their late 30s and hence, it won't be too much of a surprise to see Rohit representing India in the next World Cup.

Then again, the question would come down to the team management and how they want to approach this situation.

If they feel Rohit could be the one sticking around till the next World Cup, then he should be allowed to form his team or else, it could pop up a huge issue, considering the fact that there isn't anyone in the team who has displayed substantial acumen while leading a team, to be bestowed with the opportunity of leading the Men in Blue.

NOTE: The views of the author do not necessarily represent the views of Sportskeeda