OPPO announced as sponsor of India by BCCI
OPPO will take over from Star India as the jersey sponsor.
What’s the story?
OPPO will be the new jersey sponsor of the Indian cricket team after BCCI made the announcement. Mobile manufacturer OPPO Mobiles India Private Limited’s association with the Board of Control for Cricket in India will begin from April 2017 and be for five years.
In a media release, BCCI said: “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce OPPO Mobiles India Private Limited as the new team sponsor for the Indian Cricket Team. The mobile manufacturing giant OPPO’s association with BCCI will start from April 2017 for a period of five years.”
They will take over from Star India as the team sponsor after they pulled out of the bidding due to “lack of clarity” regarding the future of the game. The previous deal with Star as the jersey sponsor began in December 2013 and expires in March this year.
In case you didn’t know…
The current sponsorship deal between BCCI and Star India expires at the conclusion of the ongoing India-Australia series. There were a number of digital sponsors who were expected to be in the reckoning for the new deal that has now been bagged by the mobile manufacturer. The logo of OPPO will now reflect on the jerseys of the senior, junior, men’s and women’s cricketers beginning from the end of the Australia series.
The Details
The tender process was cleared by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and the details of the tender has been given by Vikram Lamaye, who has been given the authority in this regard by the CoA. OPPO will now join the likes of Star Sports, Paytm, Nike, Jana, Hyundai, Pepsi, as well as Vivo, the title sponsor of IPL as one of the sponsors of the BCCI.
What’s next?
The news of team getting a new sponsorship has come right in the middle of a crucial Test against Australia and the sponsor will now feature in the Indian jersey during the ICC Champions Trophy which will take place in England in June, which is India’s next international assignment following the Test series against Australia.
Sportskeeda’s take
The race for the new sponsor was expected to be a tight battle between several digital giants, with the likes of Paytm and Reliance, believed to be frontrunners to get the deal. But OPPO managed to get ahead and secure the deal which will mean that India’s sponsorship issues have been resolved well before the Champions Trophy.