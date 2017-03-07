OPPO announced as sponsor of India by BCCI

OPPO will take over from Star India as the jersey sponsor.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 07 Mar 2017, 13:33 IST

The current deal with Star India expires at the end of March 2017

What’s the story?

OPPO will be the new jersey sponsor of the Indian cricket team after BCCI made the announcement. Mobile manufacturer OPPO Mobiles India Private Limited’s association with the Board of Control for Cricket in India will begin from April 2017 and be for five years.

In a media release, BCCI said: “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce OPPO Mobiles India Private Limited as the new team sponsor for the Indian Cricket Team. The mobile manufacturing giant OPPO’s association with BCCI will start from April 2017 for a period of five years.”

They will take over from Star India as the team sponsor after they pulled out of the bidding due to “lack of clarity” regarding the future of the game. The previous deal with Star as the jersey sponsor began in December 2013 and expires in March this year.

