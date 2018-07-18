Options India could have considered for the first three Tests

Agarwal was once again neglected by the selectors

The national selectors selected the squad for the highly anticipated Test series against England. Playing Tests in England has always been a tough challenge for the visiting team and the Indian think-tank will be aware of the fact that the conditions in the Test series will be different from what they were in the limited-overs leg of the tour.

Keeping in mind the tough challenge that lies ahead the selectors have picked an experienced squad to face the strong England side. Also, considering the fact that it's a long tour, the selectors have selected a squad of 18 players, so that in case of any injury backup options are available.

With a lot of players still recovering from injuries and the length of the tour, the selectors have selected the squad only for the first three matches.

Even though there weren't many surprises in the squad, one will feel for some players who deserved to be in the side but weren't selected. A place in the Indian Test side has always been hard to come by. But some players, who have been putting up strong performances in domestic cricket for some time now, will consider themselves unlucky for not being part of the squad. Also, some players have missed out because of injuries. We will look at 4 such players who are unlucky to miss out on the Test squad for the first three matches.

#4 Mohammed Siraj

Siraj has been in good form playing for India A

Mohammed Siraj burst into the scene with a sensational performance in the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy. The Hyderabad pacer took 41 wickets in 9 matches and finished the season as the third leading wicket-taker of the tournament. On the virtue of his Ranji Trophy exploits, he was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 2017 season. Siraj impressed everyone with his pace and was eventually picked in the Indian T20 side. But unfortunately, Siraj failed to grab the opportunity and was dropped from the side.

However, Siraj was named in the India A side for the tour of England. He was selected in the playing XI for India A's second four-day Test at Taunton and Siraj took 4 wickets in each inning to help India A win the match. Siraj also took 4 wickets in the first inning against England Lions. The Hyderabad pacer seems to be in good rhythm and certainly would have been a good addition to the side.

