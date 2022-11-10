Oreo and T20 World Cup 2022: Bringing back 2011 again!

Do you too feel like the year 2022 feels a lot like 2011? If yes, then thank Oreo! The renowned cookie brand’s #BringBack2011 campaign to support the Indian cricket team Down Under for the T20 World Cup 2022 is turning out just as they hoped it would! Don’t believe us? Check this out!

The ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia has reflected shades of the iconic 2011 ODI World Cup that was hosted by India, with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as co-hosts, in a rather astonishing manner.

If we compare the two tournaments, Ireland, who stunned England by five runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), had defeated the same opponents in 2011 as well. On that occasion, Kevin O’Brien (113 off 63) slammed the fastest one-day World Cup hundred as Ireland created history.

Like this year, India and Pakistan were also involved in a passionate tussle back in 2011. If Virat Kohli (82* off 53) was the architect of the Men in Blue’s famous four-wicket triumph at the MCG earlier this month, Sachin Tendulkar starred for India in the semi-final in Mohali 11 years back. The Master Blaster’s wonderful knock of 85 guided Team India into the final against Sri Lanka, which they went on to win!

The 2011 and 2022 similarities don’t end there. The Men in Blue have registered triumphs over Netherlands and Bangladesh in the ongoing T20 World Cup Down Under. They did the same during the 2011 World Cup as well.

Carrying the same theme, do you know who has set out to bring back 2011? Oreo, the biscuit brand that was originally launched in India in 2011. In their endeavor to recreate history, the famous cookie brand launched themselves in India all over again with their #BringBack2011 campaign, led by none other than the World Cup-winning skipper and Oreo brand ambassador MS Dhoni.

To support Rohit Sharma and co. in mission #BringBack2011, MSD even went back to donning the same haircut he sported during the 2011 World Cup. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has reverted to his 2011 routine, while former India opener Gautam Gambhir is watching the movie “Shaheed” on loop, like he did when India won the World Cup 11 years.

Fans too have joined the bandwagon to create a 2011-like atmosphere in association with Oreo. Wondering how? Well, in more ways than one.

A stall at Borivali, Mumbai, is selling Dhoni’s jersey all over again!

Then, a barber in Ghaziabad is offering MSD haircut at half the price.

It doesn’t end there. The owner of a TV showroom in Bilaspur is replaying matches from 2011 to bring back the good old times!

Last, but not the least. Going all out to show their support, a hotel in Dadar, Mumbai has relaunched a special burger from 2011.

Thanks to Oreo, the T20 World Cup 2022 and cricket-crazy Indian fans, it truly seems like 2011 is back all over again! A triumph for the Men in Blue at the MCG on November 13 would be the ultimate #BringBack2011 experience!

