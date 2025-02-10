Orthodox in an unorthodox world: Ravindra Jadeja flips the narrative by just being himself

When Ravindra Jadeja comes onto bowl, the graphic on the screen reads 'slow left-arm orthodox', and there might be none that fits the bill more than him, at least in this day and age. He may not have the lazy elegance of Bishan Singh Bedi, or a tall frame like Daniel Vettori, but as far as effectiveness goes, he is right up there.

A routine home series win has cast the spotlight on Ravindra Jadeja, who, with his twin three-fers, left England crippled and eager for the border. The sheer command with which he went about his business, almost made one forget that his short-term spot and long-term role in the ODI setup were being seriously questioned. The casual fans are often accused of having a short memory, but the ones closer to the game latch onto such things.

Trending

According to reports, the team management were considering 'moving on' from Ravindra Jadeja.

“It's all about when the selectors decide the transition needs to kick in. They will discuss if they want to go with a safe option in (Ravindra) Jadeja or move on right now. There is an urge to move on from him, especially in the ODI format. It will be a tough call in the coming days," a report in the Times of India read.

In his usual nonchalant fashion, he issued a kind reminder to the management why they still needed him. Ironically, he did so by doing the same thing he has been doing all this time, which makes the need to prove an exercise in futility, for there was nothing to prove in the first place.

No better combination than Jadeja and the middle overs in the subcontinent.

It is hard for an untrained eye to catch the subtleties Ravindra Jadeja showcases while bowling. The fact that he finishes his overs in 70-odd seconds does not help either. There are no distinct variations like leg spinners and mystery spinners boast, but the angles and accuracy are pieces of art themselves.

Insanity is doing the same things over and over again and expecting different results. However, the clarity with which Jadeja attempts to execute his plans negates the repeatability feature. In fact, the repeatability (also read as relentless) is to such a high degree that batters often fail to counter despite knowing what is coming.

Matches in the subcontinent are often won and lost in the middle overs, and Jadeja is the biggest obstacle opponents struggle to break down to have a say in this period.

There's nothing wrong with being a one-trick pony, if the sole trick in question works undeniably.

Strange as this may sound, Jadeja's biggest ability is not his wicket-taking ability or his economy. It is the way he makes the opposition batters uncomfortable. It is the building feeling of discomfort that prompts mistakes, and only a few bowlers can contain the opposition for a prolonged period, without any leeway.

In more ways than one, batters dread the prospect of facing Jadeja. They fear the one that skids on with the arm as much as the one that grips and turns. In other words, facing him needs better reaction than preparation.

The less India rely on Jadeja's batting, the longer he stays on

To be fair, there was not as much doubt surrounding Ravindra Jadeja - the bowler when compared to Ravindra Jadeja - the all-rounder. His mediocre returns with the bat, tendency to be tied down against spin, and lack of strike rotation were genuine concerns that supported the transition narrative.

The recent move to promote Axar Patel has relieved the batting pressure off Jadeja's shoulders. Many were sceptical about how both the left-arm off-spinners would fit in the playing XI together since Washington Sundar is the sole right-arm-spinner, offering variety and utility as a left-handed batter in the squad.

However, the plan has worked without a hitch so far. The left-arm spinners are thriving in the middle overs while Axar Patel has accepted the responsibility at No. 5, lessening the burden on Jadeja as a batter. So far, the veteran all-rounder has only had to apply the finishing touches at No. 8, a role he is much better suited to in this era.

All these years India were in search of a reliable No. 8 for the sake of batting depth, when in reality the answer was their incumbent No. 7. With the new combination sporting three all-rounders in Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja, India have the luxury of balance with both bat and ball, an enviable batting depth, and a bulked up lower middle-order.

Why Jadeja is still not immune in the transition period?

All said and done, in sports, you are as good as your last match. It was unfair to doubt his place in the side without evidence, and it is also a tad far-fetched to cement him in the team in the long run on the back of his recent performances.

While there is a lot to suggest that Jadeja is the right fit for the short term, the same assurance dilutes briefly when the future is considered.

Axar Patel's rise with the bat also threatens Jadeja's place in overseas conditions, where his place is highly likely to go to a third frontline pacer.

Given the temptation to try out new combinations and experiment with them, it is inevitable that India will try out both Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy in the playing XI at some stage. India are highly unlikely to compromise their batting, and as of now, the services of Jadeja - the batter, are not in high demand. Should the two spinners capable of turning the ball both ways feature together, it can only come at the expense of Jadeja.

In an era where Beau Webster is bowling both pace and spin, David Warner is batting left and right-handed, and Kamindu Mendis featuring as an ambidextrous bowler, Jadeja is one of the few names who prove that being ordinary will never go out of style.

This is not the first time he has had critics on his back, and nor is this the first time he has shrugged them off with performances. Whether it be his disastrous run as CSK skipper, his ban in the IPL, or his dip in form in international cricket, Jadeja has found a way to bounce back.

The common theme in all of these aforementioned instances is that he did not need a major tweak or an overhaul to announce his return - he just had to be himself.

Bearing in mind how Jadeja just needs to be himself to be at his best, it is not a smart decision to bet against him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news