Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Otis Gibson speaks on the bowling options available, strategy decided against Sri Lanka

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
84   //    09 Jul 2018, 22:25 IST

South Africa v Australia - 4th Test: Day 5
Otis Gibson in a press-conference

What's the story?

Current coach of the South African national side, Otis Gibson seems to have concrete plans set for Sri Lanka as the Proteas gear up to face the Islanders at their grounds, starting July 12. It is widely speculated that the South Africa squad will feature three front-line pacers in the Test matches against the Lankans, and Gibson does not brush away those as mere thoughts.

In case you didn't know...

The Sri Lankan conditions are new for Ngidi and Rabada as this will be their first ever Test match in the island nations. They are yet to receive exposure of bowling on low, crumbling surfaces, and chances are that they will not succeed much.

Rabada has previously played in subcontinental conditions only in India, where he averages a high and ineffective 55.00. Ngidi has played only three Tests so far, all of those at home where he was exceptionally good, however.

The hot weather might pose another problem for the visitors. Gibson hinted that the bowlers will be used in short spells so that they may have to recuperate between spells. Gibson also revealed how Ngidi's consistency with pace has been a relief for the team. It is hence evident that coach intends to use his youngsters very well throughout the series.

Dale Steyn is the only South African pacer who has proven himself to be well in Sri Lanka, averaging 24.71 and having picked up 21 scalps across four Tests. However, there have been a lot of issues over injuries and the like for the former Test No.1 bowler, and he has played cricket only sporadically across the past couple of years.

Steyn however, was the match-winner in the previous game when the two teams locked horns in Sri Lanka, and he will be looking to make his experience count as he returns to the Test arena once again.

The heart of the matter

The decision to play three pacers in the Protean team will stay no matter what the pitch conditions will look like, according to Otis Gibson. This will be an extreme contrast to their rivals, who will be playing with at least three spinners and probably just one pacer, in their own home conditions, which also seems a sensible move especially knowing how dusty the pitch will be, which in facilitate the turning ball. But not to Gibson.

According to him, pace bowling has been "the bedrock" of their successes in International cricket for a long time. That, coupled with the names available in the roster for him to pick from - Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Vernon Philander and so on - has probably coerced the coach to stick to his usual routine in team line-up.

But despite the seeming depth in pace-bowling, Gibson is aware that his boys will have to "dig deep" to reap rewards. The conditions in Sri Lanka are very different from those in home, where the South Africa pacers outfoxed the Kangaroos in their most recent encounter.

They even got a taste of what to expect in the coming days when they recently played a practice match at Colombo. The Protean pacers were able to extract only one wicket in the forty-four overs they bowled between them.

At the same time, the Sri Lankans are also aware of the fact that the can't think of staging a pace-vs-pace battle with what is arguably the best ranked pace-bowling side in the world.

Just a week ago, the Sri Lankan pacers were able to hold the Windies batsmen hostage at their own grounds, but the Windies batting strength is something that cannot be compared with that of South Africa either. Hence they will most probably decide to go with what suits best at their own home, which will be a mix-and-match combination of various spin bowlers.

What's next?

The two-match Test series between the two teams starts July 12, and afterwards, the two teams will play five ODIs and one T20I in a separate pair of limited over series.

Do you agree with South Africa's apparent strategy of using more pacers in sub-continent conditions? Tell us in the comments below!

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2018 Sri Lanka Cricket South Africa Cricket Dale Steyn Kagiso Rabada Great Cricketing Contests
Dale Steyn's belief inching him back to action
RELATED STORY
South Africa announce ODI squad for Sri Lanka series
RELATED STORY
10 Batsmen without a Duck in T20 Internationals
RELATED STORY
10 players who have always feasted on the Indian bowling...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Top 5 stars from 2015 World Cup who will...
RELATED STORY
3 instances when an ODI hat-trick contained 3 different...
RELATED STORY
5 times Kohli carried the entire Indian batting on his...
RELATED STORY
5 bowling records of Harbhajan Singh that we should know
RELATED STORY
5 memorable last-ball wins in ICC World T20 history
RELATED STORY
Reminiscing 5 of the most destructive innings by an...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 12 Jul, 04:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
2nd Test | Fri, 20 Jul, 04:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
1st ODI | Sun, 29 Jul, 04:15 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 01 Aug, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
3rd ODI | Sun, 05 Aug, 04:15 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
4th ODI | Wed, 08 Aug, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
5th ODI | Sun, 12 Aug, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Only Twenty20 | Tue, 14 Aug, 01:30 PM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us