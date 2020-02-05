'Our bowlers best in the tournament' states Priyam Garg after U19 World Cup semi-final win against Pakistan

Indian U19 Skipper Priyam Garg believed that India had the best bowling attack in the U19 World Cup

The Indian U19 team put on another professional bowling performance against Pakistan in the semi-final where they cleaned them up for just 172. This helped their batsmen chase down the target without losing any wicket and progressing to the U19 World Cup Final. Skipper Priyam Garg was delighted with the efforts his team put in and believed that their bowling attack was the best in the competition.

"I think our bowling attack is the best in this tournament. Our quicks bowl 140+ and our spinners do complement them really well," Garg said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Left-arm pacer Sushant Mishra was the pick of the bowlers, picking up three wickets while Kartik Tyagi and Ravi Bishnoi supported well with a couple of wickets each. In the batting, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a brilliant 105* and Divyansh Saxena supported him well with 59*. Garg was upbeat about his team's strong opening stand and was hoping that they come good one more time in the big final.

"It isn't the first time that the openers are playing like this. They have been doing it for the last one year, they come from the same state, they understand each other and have good understanding while running between the wickets," Garg stated.

"I would like to focus on the same processes and treat the finals like just another game," he concluded.