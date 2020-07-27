Our boys are not behind Virat Kohli in fitness standards: Waqar Younis

Current Pakistan bowling coach, Waqar Younis has stated that the Pakistan players do not need to match Virat Kohli's fitness and will, instead, formulate their own physical standards.

Virat Kohli is renowned for his exemplary physique and has built himself as one of the fittest sportsmen around the globe. He is lauded for transforming himself from a chubby young boy who appeared at the U-19 World Cup for India to toning his body and becoming a role model for other cricketers.

Waqar Younis, too, heaped praise on Virat Kohli's fitness but maintained that the Pakistan players are not too behind either, adding that they don't necessarily need to copy someone else's fitness standards.

We will set a fitness bar that suits our cricket: Waqar Younis

“There is no doubt that there are too many cricketers who are fit. There are three formats when you play all three formats you have to maintain fitness standards. He (Virat) is one of the top athletes in the country. Our boys are not behind," Waqar Younis said.

The 48-year old gave examples of Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi, terming them as 'super fit' and emphasizing their contributions to the team, as a whole.

"You take Babar Azam, he is very fit. He is also delivering goods. Shaheen Shah Afridi is super fit. We will set our own bar, we not copy someone else. We will set the bar that suits Pakistan cricket and will take the team forward,” said Waqar Younis.

Pakistan are scheduled to take part in a three-match Test series against England, which would be followed by three T20Is with the tour officially commencing on August 5th. The announced schedule of the tour is as follows.

1st Test: August 5-9, Manchester

2nd Test: August 13-17, Southampton

Advertisement

3rd Test: August 21-25, Southampton

1st T20I: August 28, Manchester

2nd T20I: August 30, Manchester

3rd T20I: September 1, Manchester