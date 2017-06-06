Champions Trophy 2017: 5 most expensive bowlers in the history of the tournament

Here are the names of five bowlers with the worst bowling figures in the history of the tournament.

@kunalpha25 by Kunal Wagchoray Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2017, 12:22 IST

Shane Bond was surprisingly taken apart by the Sri Lankan batsmen

The ICC Champions Trophy, which can rightly be called the World Cup of champions, has completed 7 action-packed editions and the 8th is underway in England and Wales.

Cricket is a very statistical game and each delivery has the potential to mark a milestone. Over the years, the Champions Trophy has also witnessed some attention-grabbing stats and this time it’s the list 5 bowlers with most expensive figures in an innings.

#5 Shane Bond (New Zealand)

9-0-82-0 against Sri Lanka, ICC Champions Trophy 2009

Shane Bond, the fast and fearsome New Zealander, is probably the best pace bowler for his nation in recent times. However, Bond is also remembered for his frustratingly fragile body that suffered count-less injuries throughout the course of his career and at times it seemed like rather than the injuries interrupting his career, it was his occasional cricket that interrupted his downtime.

Away from his good times in matches, there was this one game which propelled him to make it to this list. The Champion Trophy game against Sri Lanka in 2009 where he had a wicket-less spell on the placid pitch of Johannesburg, conceding 82 runs in the 9 overs with an economy of 9.11.

Despite his poor bowling performance, New Zealand went on to win the game by 38 runs.