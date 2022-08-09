“Oye Sachin Kumar” - Yuvraj Singh posts funny comment as Tendulkar shares video in traditional wear at niece's wedding

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has shared a video from his niece’s wedding in which he is seen trying out some traditional wear. The 'Master Blaster' seemed to enjoy wearing what he described as the ‘pheta’.

On Tuesday (August 9), the former Indian captain shared a clip from the wedding function on his official Instagram handle.

In the video, he is heard saying:

“It is the wedding of my big brother Nitin’s daughter. For that, I am wearing this traditional pheta.”

Tendulkar uploaded the video with the caption:

“#Weddings #TradionalWear #Shaadi #Celebration.”

Replying to the post, his former India teammate Yuvraj Singh wrote:

“Oye Sachin Kumar ehhh 😁.”

Tendulkar and Yuvraj were part of India’s 2011 50-over World Cup triumph at home. They also played together for India Legends during the Road Safety World Series in Raipur last year. India Legends captured the crown by defeating Sri Lanka Legends in the final by 14 runs.

Former West Indies pacer recently reached out to Tendulkar for help

Tendulkar was in the news recently when former West Indies pacer Winston Benjamin reached out to him for help, seeking to improve the cricket situation in the Caribbean.

In a video shared by sports journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel, Benjamin said:

“Previously, we used to have a tournament in Sharjah where it used to be like a benefit game for players from different countries.

"I don’t want benefit. All I want is for somebody to say ‘here is some equipment’ – 10-15 bats, that is good enough for me. I don’t want 20000 US dollars. I just want some equipment so that I can give back to youngsters. That’s all I am asking.”

Sharing a specific message for Tendulkar, he gave out his phone number and added:

“Mr. Tendulkar… if you are in a position, could you assist me? Hit me up."

Benjamin also thanked former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin for his assistance and said:

“I would like to thank my good friend Mohammad Azharuddin. He sent me some equipment over. Azhar, congratulations! And thank you so much for that assistance. Stay in touch. Anyone else who wants to contribute, feel free.”

The 57-year-old represented West Indies in 21 Tests and 85 ODIs from 1986 and 1995, claiming 161 international wickets.

