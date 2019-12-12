×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Paarl Rocks sell out MSL T20 final

Press Release
NEWS
News
12 Dec 2019, 19:52 IST

Faf du Plessisâ Paarl Rocks team will face the winner of the game Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and Tshwane Spartans in the finals
Faf du Plessis’ Paarl Rocks team will face the winner of the game Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and Tshwane Spartans in the finals

Thursday, 12 December 2019: The 2019 Mzansi Super League final taking place at Eurolux Boland Park on Monday night has been sold out. All 7500 tickets were snapped up within a day and a half to ensure the biggest crowd of the tournament.

Faf du Plessis’ Paarl Rocks team will face the winner of Friday night’s semi-final taking place in Port Elizabeth between the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and the Tshwane Spartans. 

Paarl Rocks CEO James Fortuin said the quick ticket sales were a testament to the quality of the cricket played at the MSL T20 as well as the great entertainment provided for fans at games.

“We have created a vibe at Eurolux Boland Park over the last two months which enticed not only regular cricket supporters, but also new converts to this exciting new form of entertainment,” he said. 

“We are going all-out to ensure Monday night will be memorable. There will be music, dancing, fireworks and much more entertainment presented in a family-friendly environment,” he said.

“The support the Paarl Rocks have received from the community in the wider Boland area has been phenomenal and we see Monday night as a thank you to our purple army of supporters,” Fortuin said.

The final of the Mzansi Super League is taking place at Eurolux Boland Park on Monday 16 December at 17:30. Gates open at 15:30.

Tags:
Mzansi Super League 2019 Paarl Rocks Faf du Plessis Press Release
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Mzansi Super League
Match 1 | Fri, 08 Nov
CTB 213/3 (20.0 ov)
JOZ 198/5 (20.0 ov)
Cape Town Blitz won by 15 runs
CTB VS JOZ live score
Match 2 | Sat, 09 Nov
DH
TST
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
DH VS TST live score
Match 3 | Sun, 10 Nov
PR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
CTB 84/10 (15.4 ov)
Paarl Rocks won by 87 runs
PR VS CTB live score
Match 4 | Sun, 10 Nov
NMG 167/7 (20.0 ov)
JOZ 143/5 (20.0 ov)
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants won by 24 runs
NMG VS JOZ live score
Match 5 | Wed, 13 Nov
TST 33/4 (7.1 ov)
NMG
No Result
TST VS NMG live score
Match 6 | Thu, 14 Nov
CTB 183/6 (20.0 ov)
JOZ 126/10 (16.2 ov)
Cape Town Blitz won by 58 runs
CTB VS JOZ live score
Match 7 | Fri, 15 Nov
DH
PR
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
DH VS PR live score
Match 8 | Sat, 16 Nov
JOZ 108/10 (18.5 ov)
NMG 110/1 (9.1 ov)
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants won by 9 wickets
JOZ VS NMG live score
Match 9 | Sun, 17 Nov
CTB 174/6 (20.0 ov)
DH 164/7 (20.0 ov)
Cape Town Blitz won by 10 runs
CTB VS DH live score
Match 10 | Sun, 17 Nov
PR 185/6 (20.0 ov)
TST 188/2 (19.1 ov)
Tshwane Spartans won by 8 wickets
PR VS TST live score
Match 11 | Wed, 20 Nov
CTB 186/9 (20.0 ov)
NMG 187/5 (19.2 ov)
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants won by 5 wickets
CTB VS NMG live score
Match 12 | Thu, 21 Nov
TST 141/4 (15.0 ov)
DH 21/3 (2.1 ov)
No Result
TST VS DH live score
Match 13 | Fri, 22 Nov
JOZ 129/3 (20.0 ov)
PR 133/6 (16.1 ov)
Paarl Rocks won by 4 wickets
JOZ VS PR live score
Match 14 | Sat, 23 Nov
DH 160/5 (20.0 ov)
NMG 163/5 (19.5 ov)
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants won by 5 wickets
DH VS NMG live score
Match 15 | Sun, 24 Nov
PR 163/8 (20.0 ov)
CTB 161/9 (20.0 ov)
Paarl Rocks won by 2 runs
PR VS CTB live score
Match 16 | Sun, 24 Nov
TST 155/6 (20.0 ov)
JOZ 135/10 (18.3 ov)
Tshwane Spartans won by 20 runs
TST VS JOZ live score
Match 17 | Wed, 27 Nov
PR 166/7 (20.0 ov)
NMG 135/10 (19.4 ov)
Paarl Rocks won by 31 runs
PR VS NMG live score
Match 18 | Thu, 28 Nov
CTB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
DH 182/3 (19.3 ov)
Durban Heat won by 7 wickets
CTB VS DH live score
Match 19 | Fri, 29 Nov
PR 126/10 (19.4 ov)
TST 127/2 (15.0 ov)
Tshwane Spartans won by 8 wickets
PR VS TST live score
Match 20 | Sat, 30 Nov
NMG 173/6 (20.0 ov)
DH 177/4 (18.5 ov)
Durban Heat won by 6 wickets
NMG VS DH live score
Match 21 | Sun, 01 Dec
JOZ 171/3 (20.0 ov)
PR 175/5 (19.2 ov)
Paarl Rocks won by 5 wicket
JOZ VS PR live score
Match 22 | Sun, 01 Dec
CTB 157/5 (20.0 ov)
TST 142/7 (20.0 ov)
Cape Town Blitz won by 15 runs
CTB VS TST live score
Match 23 | Tue, 03 Dec
TST 188/5 (20.0 ov)
NMG 192/4 (19.4 ov)
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants won by 6 wickets
TST VS NMG live score
Match 24 | Wed, 04 Dec
PR 195/2 (20.0 ov)
DH 197/4 (18.5 ov)
Durban Heat won by 6 wickets
PR VS DH live score
Match 25 | Thu, 05 Dec
TST
JOZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
TST VS JOZ live score
Match 26 | Fri, 06 Dec
NMG 173/6 (20.0 ov)
CTB 162/8 (20.0 ov)
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants won by 11 runs
NMG VS CTB live score
Match 27 | Sat, 07 Dec
JOZ
DH
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
JOZ VS DH live score
Match 29 | Sun, 08 Dec
PR 168/5 (20.0 ov)
NMG 156/6 (20.0 ov)
Paarl Rocks won by 12 runs
PR VS NMG live score
Match 28 | Sun, 08 Dec
TST
CTB
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
TST VS CTB live score
Play-Off | Tomorrow, 09:00 PM
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants
Tshwane Spartans
NMG VS TST preview
Final | Mon, 16 Dec, 09:00 PM
Paarl Rocks
TBC
PR VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in South Africa 2019/20
Ireland in West Indies 2020
Pakistan Women v England Women in Malaysia 2019
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Mzansi Super League
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
India A Women in Australia 2019
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Big Bash League
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us