Paarl Rocks sell out MSL T20 final

12 Dec 2019

Faf du Plessis’ Paarl Rocks team will face the winner of the game Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and Tshwane Spartans in the finals

Thursday, 12 December 2019: The 2019 Mzansi Super League final taking place at Eurolux Boland Park on Monday night has been sold out. All 7500 tickets were snapped up within a day and a half to ensure the biggest crowd of the tournament.

Faf du Plessis’ Paarl Rocks team will face the winner of Friday night’s semi-final taking place in Port Elizabeth between the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and the Tshwane Spartans.

Paarl Rocks CEO James Fortuin said the quick ticket sales were a testament to the quality of the cricket played at the MSL T20 as well as the great entertainment provided for fans at games.

“We have created a vibe at Eurolux Boland Park over the last two months which enticed not only regular cricket supporters, but also new converts to this exciting new form of entertainment,” he said.

“We are going all-out to ensure Monday night will be memorable. There will be music, dancing, fireworks and much more entertainment presented in a family-friendly environment,” he said.

“The support the Paarl Rocks have received from the community in the wider Boland area has been phenomenal and we see Monday night as a thank you to our purple army of supporters,” Fortuin said.

The final of the Mzansi Super League is taking place at Eurolux Boland Park on Monday 16 December at 17:30. Gates open at 15:30.