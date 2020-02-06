×
Pace bowling will be key in T20 World Cup, reckons Ellyse Perry

News
Modified 06 Feb 2020, 18:49 IST

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry feels that fast bowling will hold the key in the Women
Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry feels that fast bowling will hold the key in the Women's T20 World Cup

Australia's star all-rounder Ellyse Perry felt that pace bowlers will have a big role to play in the Women's T20 World Cup which is set to begin from February 21 in Australia. Having had the experience of playing in the Women's Big Bash League recently, Perry believes that the conditions suited the faster bowlers more. Perry was quoted by ANI saying,

"I think fast bowling in general, if you look at the trend across the WBBL earlier this season, it's almost come back into vogue a little bit in a sense," 

She further added,

"Certainly later in the summer, the wickets are a little bit harder, they've probably had a bit more time so they've got a bit more carry and bounce."

Australian women are currently involved in a tri-series against England and India in which Australia so far have lost to England in the opening game through a Super Over. But Perry bowled brilliantly in their second game against India, picking up figures of 4 for 13 and made a crucial 49 with the bat as Australia comfortably beat India.

Perry believes that the loss in the game against England was a good learning curve and that it would be great for the team to have some match practise against top quality sides like England and India before the all-important T20 World Cup. Perry asserted,

"You certainly want to have those kinds of moments leading into a tournament rather than when you're in them" 

She concluded saying,

"We've had some really good chats around that over the last couple of days, just making sure that we're able to adapt quickly to whatever is thrown at us and also I think you're always better for a few games. It's nice to be back together. We haven't played together for quite a while. So, all in all, I think it's brilliant preparation for us."
Published 06 Feb 2020, 18:49 IST
