England and Pakistan will clash against each other in the third match of the Test series at the NSK Stadium in Karachi. The visitors will be looking to create history.

Although they have won the series twice (1961 and 2000), this might be their best chance to whitewash Pakistan for the first time in their history of touring the country.

Pakistan have severely damaged their chances of making it to the WTC finals. Even if they win the remaining 3 Tests, they might still not be able to finish in the top 2 in the points table.

England, on the other hand, were out of contention before the new management took over. They have nothing to lose when it comes to the final qualification.

England have played Pakistan seven times at the NSK Stadium in Karachi, winning once, losing once, and drawing five times.

England won the last Test they played in Karachi against Pakistan in 2000

The series was level at 0-0 coming into the third and final match of the series. Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored 405 runs in the first innings, thanks to centuries from both Inzamam ul-Haq (142) and Mohammad Yousuf (117) on a wicket that was helpful for the batters.

Ashley Giles was the pick of the bowlers; his spell of 4/92 allowed the hosts to collapse from 323/3 to the eventual 405 all-out. Darren Gough also chipped in with three wickets.

England responded well by scoring 388 runs. Opener Mike Atherton scored a gritty 125 off 579 deliveries against a quality Pakistan bowling attack. Captain Nasser Hussain also scored a crucial half-century.

They also collapsed from 256/3 to 388 all-out. Legendary fast bowler Waqar Younis was the standout bowler for the Men in Green, picking up 4 wickets for just 88 runs.

Here is where the twist in the tale started. Pakistan managed to lose the plot after taking a first-innings lead. None of the Pakistani batters were able to cross 40 runs, which meant they were all out for just 158. The two bowlers primarily responsible for bowling Pakistan out were Giles (3/38) and Gough (3/30).

England chased down 176 runs in just 41.3 overs. The openers got things going well.However, there was a bit of panic as a couple of wickets fell in a cluster.

Graham Thorpe, who is famous for having worn night vision glasses, top-scored with 64 off 98 deliveries. Graeme Hick also scored a useful 40 off 64 balls in the run-chase. The match ended just before 6 PM local time in Pakistan, when the sun had almost set.

