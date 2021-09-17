Pakistan PM Imran Khan's assurances to New Zealand PM in vain as visitors pull out of tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke personally with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Andern to assure her about the security arrangements. Khan reached out after the New Zealand Cricket authorities raised security concerns about the national team touring Pakitan.

However, the efforts of PCB bore little fruit. The Kiwis decided to pull out of the series minutes before the first ODI and will travel back home.

In a statement released through their Twitter handle, the PCB claimed that the Government of Pakistan had security measures in place for the New Zealand side and that there was no security threat.

“Earlier today, the New Zealand cricket board informed us that they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series. The PCB and the Govt of Pakistan made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured the NZ cricket board of the same. The Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best Intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team.”

The PCB added that cricket lovers in the country as well as around the world would be disappointed with the development.

“The PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches. However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last-minute withdrawal.”

New Zealand were scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is in Pakistan. However, the drama unfolded just before the start of the first ODI, with the visitors pulling out of the tour citing security concerns.

Extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam

Babar Azam expressed his disappointment on New Zealand abandoning the tour abruptly.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam took to Twitter to express his disappointment at the cancelation of the series. He felt that the series would have brought happiness to the millions of followers of the game in Pakistan.

“Extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series, which could have brought the smiles back for millions of Pakistan Cricket Fans.”

Babar Azam also reiterated his trust in the country's security agencies.

“I've full trust in the capabilities and credibility of our security agencies. They are our pride and always will be!”

New Zealand pulling out of the tour has put Pakistan plans's of functioning as a host nation in jeopardy, at least for the near future. The move has also raised doubts about Pakistan’s scheduled home series against England's men’s and women’s teams in October.

