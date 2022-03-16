PAK vs AUS 2022: 5 records that were created during the Karachi Test match

The Karachi Test match between Pakistan and Australia entertained the cricket fans across the world. Australia dominated the first half of the game and it seemed like the visitors would record a comfortable win, but the home team made an excellent comeback to pull off a stalemate.

Australia posted 556 runs on the board before declaring their first innings. They took a massive 408-run lead by bowling Pakistan out for 148 runs. Captain Pat Cummins surprisingly decided against enforcing a follow-on. They added 97 runs to the lead and set a 506-run target for Babar Azam's men.

Chasing 506, Pakistan batted for 171.4 overs and scored 443 runs for the loss of seven wickets. At one stage, it looked like Pakistan would register an improbable victory, but Australia took some wickets and eventually both sides settled for a draw. In this listicle, we look at the five records that were created during the Karachi Test.

#1 Babar Azam recorded the highest score by a captain in the fourth innings of a Test

Babar Azam broke Michael Atherton's 27-year-old world record by scoring 196 runs in the fourth innings of the Karachi Test. The Pakistan captain set a new record for the best score by a skipper in the fourth innings of a Test.

Azam aggregated 196 runs off 425 deliveries, smashing 21 fours and a six. He was dismissed by Nathan Lyon four runs short of his double ton.

#2 Babar Azam registered the highest score by a Pakistan player in the fourth innings

Another record that Babar Azam set was the highest individual score by a Pakistan player in the fourth innings of a Test. He came out to bat when the team's score was 21/2. At the time of his departure, Pakistan's score was 392/5.

The previous highest score was 171* recorded by Younis Khan against Sri Lanka in 2015.

#3 Babar Azam became the first Pakistan captain to score a century in all three formats

Babar Azam joined TM Dilshan and Faf du Plessis in an elite group of captains to have recorded a ton in all three formats of cricket. Azam accomplished the feat during his 196-run knock in the Karachi Test.

For the record, he has registered three ODI centuries and a T20I hundred as captain for Pakistan in the past.

#4 Mitchell Swepson could not impress much in the final innings of the Karachi Test

Mitchell Swepson set a new record for the worst figures by an Australian debutant in an innings of his Test debut. Playing his maiden Test, Swepson picked up the big wicket of Babar Azam in the first innings.

However, he could not trouble the Pakistan batters much in the second innings as he finished with figures of 53.4-8-156-0.

#5 Pakistan set a world record for the most balls faced to draw a Test

Pakistan became the first team to play more than 1,000 balls in the fourth innings to draw a Test match. The home side faced 171.4 overs (1,030 deliveries) to deny Australia a victory in the Karachi Test.

Excluding timeless Test matches, this is the first instance of a team facing more than 1,000 balls in the fourth innings of a drawn Test.

