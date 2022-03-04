Pak vs Aus 2022: Pakistan fan shows off cheeky poster on Marnus Labuschagne during 1st Test 

With Australia playing their first match in Pakistan since 1998, there was plenty of excitement on the ground for the first Test in Rawapindi that began today.

Several fans with creative posters, one supporting the home team, had a special one for visiting batter Marnus Labuschagne.

The poster, warning Pakistan about the threat Labuschagne is, read:

"Beware of Marnus. He will say No Run all day and end up with a 100."

The poster draws from Labuschagne's habit of shouting "No run" after defending a delivery, which has often been caught by the stump mic and, of course, his knack for playing big knocks.

There were, of course, some fun posters brought in by other fans as well.

Imam-ul-Haq nears century, Pakistan in driving seat on at Tea on Day 1

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat in the series opener against Australia.

Australia opted to field just Nathan Lyon as a spinner, with the part-time off-spin of Travis Head as their other option in the department, as they went with their pace triumvirate, with the addition of Cameron Green.

The hosts made the most of the batting-friendly pitch, with the openers putting on a 105-run stand.

Australia got their breakthrough when Lyon had Abdullah Shafique caught at mid-off for 44.

However, Imam-ul-Haq, picked ahead of Shan Masood, kept going strong at the crease, and was unbeaten on 92 at Tea, with his team at 171/1.

It was his fourth half-century in Tests and he is aiming to hit his maiden hundred in the format.

He had hit 12 boundaries and two sixes at the time of writing.

At the other end, Azhar Ali was unbeaten on 30, having hit two boundaries and a six of his own.

