PAK vs ENG: Three changes expected in Pakistan's starting XI for the final T20I

The seven-match T20I series between Pakistan and England is set to conclude on Sunday. The seventh T20I will be the series decider as England defeated the hosts convincingly on Friday by eight wickets to level the series at 3-3.

Both teams will look to bring their A game to the final T20I. Let's take a look at three changes Pakistan could make in their team for the high-stakes encounter.

#1 Mohammad Rizwan for Mohammad Haris

Pakistan v England - 5th IT20

Mohammad Rizwan has been in sublime form in the shortest format of the game. He is currently the No.1 T20I batsman and has been churning out match-winning performances for Pakistan day in and day out.

Rizwan was rested on Friday after receiving a blow to his back in the fifth T20I. He also could not keep wickets in the 2nd innings in that game.

Youngster Mohammad Haris, who was making his T20I debut, replaced him for the sixth match against England. However, with Rizwan reported to be fully fit, he will likely be back in the starting XI for the series decider.

#2 Haris Rauf for Shahnawaz Dahani

Pakistan v England - 3rd IT20

Haris Rauf is Babar's go-to bowler in the death overs. He showed what he is capable of in the fourth game of the series as he managed to take two crucial scalps in the penultimate over to turn things around for Pakistan.

Shahnawaz, on the other hand, has been costly in the last couple of matches. On Friday, he went for 33 runs off two overs at an economy rate of 16.50. He had similar figures in the 3rd T20I of 0/62 at an economy rate of 15.50. It is hence unlikely that he will be picked in the team for the all-important clash on Sunday.

#3 Mohammad Hasnain for Aamer Jamal

Oval Invincibles Men v Birmingham Phoenix Men - The Hundred

The fourth match of the T20I series was a bittersweet affair for the young Mohammad Hasnain. He got the important wickets of Alex Hales and Will Jacks in his first over to put England on the backfoot.

However, the 22-year-old was smashed all around the park in his last over as Liam Dawson hit 24 runs off it to bring England back into the game. Still, Hasnain's contribution was important for the Men in Green in their quest to defend a very low total.

Hasnain could replace Aamer Jamal, who won the home team the fifth T20I by defending 15 runs in the last over. But Aamer is inexperienced in the international circuit, having only made his debut on Wednesday, and he also bowled at an economy rate of 15.00 yesterday against England.

