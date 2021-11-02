PAK vs NAM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup 2021 match - November 2nd, 2021

In the 31st match of the T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan and Namibia will square off at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on November 2, Tuesday.

Pakistan are unstoppable at their adopted home, UAE, in the T20 World Cup 2021. Their journey started with a dominating victory over India by 10 wickets. Later, they defeated New Zealand easily by five wickets. Although Afghanistan gave them a good fight, Asif Ali had other plans as he finished the game in the penultimate over.

Right from Babar-Rizwan's form to a top-class middle order and a disciplined bowling strength, Pakistan have the perfect blend of young and experienced players in their line-up this year.

Meanwhile, Namibia will enter this contest after facing their first defeat in the Super 12 stage against Afghanistan. They have a good bowling attack but that might not be enough against Pakistan’s top-class batting line-up.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the PAK vs NAM contest.

#3 David Wiese

Scotland v Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

David Wiese has scored 142 runs and picked up four wickets in five contests thus far. A lot will depend on Wiese’s form if Namibia have to move forward in the tournament.

Wiese has been batting in the top or middle order and usually bowls in the powerplay and middle overs. He played in the Pakistan Super League and would be keen to do well against the Pakistani side.

#2 Babar Azam

Pakistan v New Zealand - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Babar Azam needs no introduction and his rise has been exceptional, especially in white-ball cricket. Babar has already scored two fifty-plus scores in three games in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

Since promoting himself as an opener in T20I cricket, Babar Azam has reaped the benefits and is turning out to be one of the most consistent batters of the current generation.

#1 Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan v New Zealand - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Mohammad Rizwan can be easily deemed as Pakistan’s most complete batter. He has a lot of different shots in his textbook and can deal with any bowler in the world with ease. Namibia need to be wary of Rizwan's unorthodox shots.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Rizwan has scored 120 runs in three games so far in the tournament and will be itching to take on the Namibian bowlers right from the word go. He is currently the most consistent Pakistani batter and will be raring to put up a big score in this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Babar Azam to lose his wicket in the powerplay overs? Yes No 4 votes so far