PAK vs NZ: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 19 of T20 World Cup 2021

New Zealand will open their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against an in-form Pakistan team tomorrow at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Blackcaps won the ICC World Test Championship earlier this year and will be keen to complete an ICC trophy double by lifting the T20 World Cup.

However, New Zealand's path to the trophy could be challenging. In their first match, they are up against Pakistan, who recorded a morale-boosting 10-wicket win against India in their tournament opener.

Pakistan will become the favorites to top Group 2 in Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 if they beat New Zealand tomorrow. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats in the T20I format.

PAK vs NZ head-to-head stats

Pakistan lead the head-to-head record against New Zealand by 14-10. The head-to-head record in ICC T20 World Cup matches also favors the Men in Green as they have a 3-2 edge.

The last time Pakistan and New Zealand battled in a T20I match was on December 22, 2020 at McLean Park. Pakistan won that game by four wickets, with Mohammad Rizwan winning the Man of the Award for his 89-run inning.

PAK vs NZ: Numbers you need to know before Match 19 of T20 World Cup 2021

Tim Southee is the leading wicket-taker in Pakistan vs. New Zealand T20I matches. The right-arm pacer has scalped 23 wickets in 13 innings.

Among current Pakistan T20 World Cup squad members, Shadab Khan has the highest number of wickets against the Blackcaps. Khan has taken nine wickets in nine innings.

With 552 runs in 17 innings, Mohammad Hafeez is the highest run-getter in Pakistan vs. New Zealand T20I games.

Martin Guptill is the only Kiwi batter with 500+ T20I runs against Pakistan. Guptill has scored 509 runs in 18 innings at a strike rate of 136.46.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee