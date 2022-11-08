PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022: Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before Pakistan vs New Zealand match

The much-awaited Pakistan vs New Zealand match will take place in the T20 World Cup 2022 tomorrow at the Sydney Cricket Ground. It will be the first semifinal of this year's mega event, with the winner advancing to the summit clash.

Both Pakistan and New Zealand performed exceptionally well during the group stage. The Men in Green started their campaign with two consecutive last-ball defeats but bounced back in style with a hat-trick of wins.

Meanwhile, the Blackcaps topped the Group 1 standings with three victories, a loss and a no result in five games.

Ahead of the Pakistan vs New Zealand match in the T20 World Cup 2022, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Head To Head Record in T20Is

Pakistan lead the head-to-head record in T20Is against New Zealand 17-11. The two teams have clashed 28 times in the shortest format of the game, with the Men in Green emerging victorious on 17 occasions.

PAK vs NZ Head To Head Record in T20 World Cup

Pakistan lead the head-to-head record in T20 World Cup matches against New Zealand by 4-2. The Blackcaps won the games in 2016 and 2010 but suffered defeats in 2007, 2009, 2012 and 2021.

Last 5 Pakistan vs New Zealand games in Pakistan

Pakistan have never played a home T20I against New Zealand. The two teams have either played in New Zealand or at a neutral venue.

Last 5 PAK vs NZ games in New Zealand

New Zealand have a slender 8-7 lead in home T20Is against Pakistan. Here's a summary of their last five battles:

PAK (168/5) beat NZ (163/7) by 5 wickets, Oct 14, 2022. NZ (131/1) beat PAK (130/7) by 9 wickets, Oct 11, 2022. PAK (149/4) beat NZ (147/8) by 6 wickets, Oct 8, 2022. PAK (177/6) beat NZ (173/7) by 4 wickets, Dec 22, 2020. NZ (164/1) beat PAK (163/6) by 9 wickets, Dec 20, 2020.

