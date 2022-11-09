PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney pitch history and T20I records

The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will play host to the first semifinal match of the T20 World Cup 2022 tomorrow. Former champions Pakistan will clash with last edition's runners-up New Zealand for a place in the tournament's final.

Both Pakistan and New Zealand were part of a tri-series which took place right before the T20 World Cup. The two teams met thrice during the tri-series, where Pakistan emerged victorious twice, including once in the final. Fans should note that the team batting second won all the battles between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Ahead of the Pakistan vs New Zealand match at the SCG, here's a look at some vital numbers you need to know from previous matches hosted by this venue.

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney T20I stats

T20I matches played: 17

Matches won by teams batting first: 10

Matches won by teams batting second: 6

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 124* - Shane Watson (AUS) vs. India, 2016.

Best bowling figures: 4/10 - Anrich Nortje (SA) vs. Bangladesh, 2022.

Highest team score: 221/5 - Australia vs. England, 2007.

Lowest team score: 101 - Bangladesh vs. South Africa, 2022.

Highest successful run chase: 200/3 - India vs. Australia, 2016.

Average 1st-innings score: 168

Sydney Cricket Ground last T20I match

England v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup (Image: Getty)

In the last T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground, England defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets during the ongoing T20 World Cup. The Islanders scored 141/8 in their 20 overs after electing to bat first. Chasing 142 for a victory, England sealed the deal in 19.4 overs with four wickets in hand.

Eight sixes were hit across the two innings of the match between England and Sri Lanka. A total of 14 wickets fell in the contest, with spin bowlers bagging five of them.

Which team will win the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022? Share your views in the comments below.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be Team India's pick for the Semi-Finals against England? Dinesh Karthik Rishabh Pant 4937 votes