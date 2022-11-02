PAK vs SA Match Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Group 2 of the Super 12 stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup is heating up as the Pakistan vs South Africa clash takes centerstage at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, November 3.

Following their win over current Group 2 table-toppers India, South Africa are in pole position to make the semi-finals. A win on Thursday would take the Proteas to seven points and into the final four, allowing them to rest and rotate during their final Super 12 clash against the Netherlands.

Pakistan, meanwhile, need to win. A shock one-run loss to Zimbabwe, following their capitulation at the death against India, has pushed them to the brink of elimination despite their fairly convincing win over the Netherlands. A loss would send Babar Azam's men officially packing, while a win would give them an outside chance when they meet Bangladesh later in the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan played two T20I series against the Proteas last year, coming out on top both home and away. They've won six of their last eight matches in the format versus South Africa, recording victories against them in the 2015 World Cup, the 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2019 World Cup as well.

Can South Africa keep their momentum in the 2022 T20 World Cup going and make the semi-finals? Or will one of international cricket's most unpredictable sides turn the tide and show the world what they're capable of?

Pakistan vs South Africa Today Match Prediction - Who will win today's T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa?

When will Babar Azam turn up? The Pakistan captain has been woeful in the T20 World Cup thus far with three failures on the trot, and things won't be easier for him against a four-pronged South African pace attack. The high-scoring Sydney Cricket Ground, though, might ease the opener back into form.

Pakistan's middle order, which is notoriously bad at tackling hard lengths, has underwhelmed even though Shan Masood made crucial contributions in the side's first two games. Fakhar Zaman aggravated a knee injury against the Netherlands, putting his participation in the tournament under heavy doubt. Irrespective of personnel, though, the Men in Green will need to up their game against a fast-bowling quartet that ran through India's batting lineup in the previous game.

South Africa, on the other hand, will continue to fret over the form of captain Temba Bavuma. But the remaining cogs in the wheel are functioning optimally. Aiden Markram and David Miller joined in on the fun against India, with Rilee Rossouw having notched up a hundred in the tournament already. Quinton de Kock, meanwhile, is lethal on his day, especially Down Under.

Pakistan's bowling could prove to be the difference between the two sides on Thursday. Shadab Khan's control over the middle overs and Shaheen Shah Afridi's gradual return to rhythm are positive signs for Babar and Co., who usually find a way to produce something dramatic in ICC events.

South Africa are the favorites, but you can never count Pakistan out. Sydney, one of the more spin-friendly venues in Australia, could play into the 2009 champions' hands. Group 2 might have more drama in store.

PAK vs SA Match Prediction: Pakistan to win today

