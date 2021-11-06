PAK vs SCO: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 41 of T20 World Cup 2021

Pakistan will play against Scotland tomorrow evening in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It is the last Super 12 stage match for both teams. The result of this game does not matter much because Pakistan have already qualified for the semifinals, while Scotland are out of the race.

Scotland won all of their games in Round 1 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, but they have struggled against the top-tier teams in the Super 12 round. After losing to India, Afghanistan, New Zealand and Namibia, Scotland will now battle Pakistan in their last fixture.

Looking at the performance of the two teams in the T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan will start as the overwhelming favorites to win in Sharjah tomorrow. Here's a look at their head-to-head stats in T20Is against Scotland before the match begins.

PAK vs SCO head-to-head stats

Pakistan lead the head-to-head record in T20Is against Scotland by 3-0. In all three games, the Men in Green batted first and successfully defended the score against the Scots.

Not many fans would know that Scotland were Pakistan's first-ever T20 World Cup opponents. Playing under Shoaib Malik's captaincy, Pakistan beat Scotland by 51 runs in Durban in 2007.

PAK vs SCO: Numbers you need to know before Match 41 of T20 World Cup 2021

Shoaib Malik is the leading run-scorer in Pakistan vs Scotland T20Is. The veteran all-rounder has amassed 113 runs, with his highest score being 53.

Michael Leask has scored the highest number of runs (47) for Scotland in T20Is against Pakistan. He has also scalped three Pakistani wickets in his T20I career. The all-rounder has looked in good touch at the T20 World Cup 2021 so far.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Among current Pakistan T20 World Cup squad members, Shadab Khan has the most wickets (3) in T20I matches against the Scotland team.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Which team will lose most wickets in the powerplay overs? Pakistan Scotland 3 votes so far