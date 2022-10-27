PAK vs ZIM Match Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2022 match?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup clash, to be played in Perth on Thursday, October 27, will give Babar Azam and Co. a welcome chance to overcome the demons of their harrowing loss to India.

Pakistan were well in control of the contest, having India on the ropes in the powerplay and building on that advantage throughout the innings. But they completely lost the plot at the death as Virat Kohli produced one of the greatest-ever T20I innings to consign the Men in Green to a painful defeat.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, were almost pulverized by South Africa, who crossed the 50-run mark in just three overs but didn't have enough time to chase down the revised target. Lucky to come away with a point, but at the same time unlucky to see Richard Ngarava go down with an ankle injury in wet conditions, the Chevrons will want to punch above their weight against Pakistan.

Pakistan have faced Zimbabwe in 17 T20I matches, with their only defeat coming in April 2021, when they were bowled out for just 99 while chasing 118. Can Zimbabwe make the most of their T20 World Cup reprieve against South Africa and produce something miraculous once again?

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Today Match Prediction - Who will win today's T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe?

Zimbabwe might welcome playing in Perth, even though it remains their opposition will also be in favorable conditions. Blessing Muzarabani has troubled the best batters in the world with his seam and lift, while Tendai Chatara and Richard Ngarava - if he's fit - could also feast against Pakistan.

Pakistan will be wary of Zimbabwe's bowling attack, which also features two excellent spinners in the man of the moment, Sikandar Raza, and Sean Williams. If Ngarava isn't fit, the Chevrons can call upon Brad Evans, the 25-year-old all-rounder who recorded an ODI five-fer against India in August.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who flopped against the Men in Blue, will be intent on piling on runs against Zimbabwe, who may not have the batting resources needed to put a big score on the board. With Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed making merry against India, Azam will have gained some faith in a middle order that has come under immense scrutiny over the last few months.

While Zimbabwe are bound to pull off an upset at some point in the T20 World Cup, especially if their main men come to the party, Pakistan should be able to notch up their first points of the T20 World Cup. Their bowling attack should prove to be too hot to handle for Craig Ervine and Co.

PAK vs ZIM Match Prediction: Pakistan to win today

