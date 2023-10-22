Pakistan A Women vs West Indies A Women One Day Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Pakistan A Women and West Indies A Women are all set to meet each other in a three-match One-day series starting on October 24. The series is set to occur at two locations in Lahore, namely Gaddafi Stadium and Ghani Institute for Cricket, from 24 to 29 October.

This series will be succeeded by a tri-nation T20 series featuring West Indies Women A and Thailand women's emerging team. Additionally, Pakistan is set to play a T20 series against Thailand women's emerging team.

Pakistan A Women have tasted victory in their last three one-day international games. All three of their victories came against West Indies A Women back in 2021. The series was comprehensively won by Pakistan A Women by a crushing margin of 3-0. The hosts were completely outplayed by the visitors in all departments in that series.

Aiman Anwer starred with the ball in that series finishing with four wickets while averaging 14.25. Javeria Rauf emerged as the highest run-scorer with 137 runs at an average of 68.5.

On the other hand, West Indies A Women have found the going to be tough. In their last three unofficial ODI games, they have been thoroughly dominated by Pakistani A Women on their home soil in 2021.

Sheneta Grimmond emerged as the highest wicket-taker for the Windies Women finishing with three wickets while averaging 32.33. Shabika Gajnabi finished with the most number of runs for West Indies A Women with 115 runs under her belt. This time around though, the visitors will be looking to avenge their home series defeat that they suffered a couple of years ago.

Pakistan A Women vs West Indies A Women One Day Series 2023 Head to Head in ODI

Pakistan A and West Indies A Women have faced off on three occasions in one-day format. In all matches, Pakistan A has successfully triumphed over West A Women. Whereas, West Indies A Women are yet to secure a victory against the hosts. Even the losses that they suffered were by significant margins.

With such a bleak record under their belt, the visitors will have a tough job ahead of them as they prepare to take on the dominant hosts.

Pakistan A Women vs West Indies A Women One Day Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Tuesday, October 24

1st One-Day - Pakistan Women A v West Indies Women A, Ghani Institute for Cricket, Lahore, 10:30 AM

Thursday, October 26

2nd One-Day - Pakistan Women A v West Indies Women A, Ghani Institute for Cricket, Lahore, 10:30 AM

Saturday, October 29

3rd One-Day - Pakistan Women A v West Indies Women A, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 10:30 AM

Pakistan A Women vs West Indies A Women One Day Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Currently at this stage, the live streaming or the live telecast of this series hasn’t been planned across any app or TV channel in India. However, viewers from Pakistan can follow PTV Sports, PTV National, and ARY ZAP channels to view all the live matches of this series.

Pakistan A Women vs West Indies A Women One Day Series 2023: Full Squads

Pakistan A Women

Rameen Shamim (captain), Amber Kainat, Anosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima, Fatima Shahid, Gull Feroza (wk), Gull Rukh, Humna Bilal, Noreen Yaqoob, Omaima Sohail, Saima Malik, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan

West Indies A Women

Djenaba Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Shabika Gajnabi, Trishan Holder, Cherryann Fraser, Jahzara Claxton, Jannilea Glasgow, Zaida James, Rashada Williams (wk), Shunnelle Sawh (wk), Ashmini Munisar, Nyia Latchman, Qiana Joseph, Sheneta Grimmond