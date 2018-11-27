×
Pakistan level series, beat New Zealand by an innings

Pavan Suresh
Feature
27 Nov 2018, 17:36 IST

Pakistan beat New Zealand in the 2nd test to level series
Pakistan beat New Zealand in the 2nd test to level series

After a narrow loss in the first Test by 4 runs, Pakistan came back strongly to beat New Zealand by an innings and 16 runs to level the series at 1-1 played at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Tuesday. It was a dominating performance by Pakistan who posted a massive total in the first innings and then dismissed New Zealand twice.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and decided to bat first. Mohammad Hafeez and Imam UL Haq went back cheaply. Azhar Ali and Haris Sohail steadied the Pakistan innings with a solid 126 runs partnership for the 3rd wicket. Azhar Ali was dismissed for 81 runs.

It was an amazing batting performance by Haris Sohail and Babar Azam on the 2nd day. Both of them added 186 runs for the 5th wicket. Sohail was dismissed for 147 while Azam remained not out on 127. Pakistan declared their innings on 417 for 5.

New Zealand finished the 2nd day on 24 for 0. Both openers added 50 runs before Yasir Shah broke the backbone of New Zealand batting line up taking 8 for 41. Pakistan bowled out New Zealand for just 90 runs. Following on, it was a much-improved batting performance by New Zealand who ended day 3 on 131 for 2.

Yasir Shah again was the pick of bowlers for Pakistan picking 6 for 143. Hasan Ali took 3 wickets in the second innings. Tom Latham made 50, Ross Taylor 82, Henry Nicholls 77, Watling 27, New Zealand could not make Pakistan bat again. Pakistan bowled out New Zealand for 312 runs.

It was a great performance by Yasir Shah who took 14 wickets in the match and helped Pakistan level the series.

Pakistan 418 for 5 in 167 overs ( Haris Sohail 147, Babar Azam 127*, Colin de Grandhomme 2/44) beat New Zealand 90 in 35.3 overs ( Jeet Raval 31, Kane Williamson 28, Yasir Shah 8/41) and 312 in 112.5 overs ( Taylor 82, Nicholls 77, Latham 50, Yasir Shah 6/143) by an innings and 16 runs.

Pakistan level the series at 1-1. The third and deciding test match will be played at Abu Dhabi from 3rd December. 

