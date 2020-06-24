"Pakistan are better off coming to England," says Michael Holding, stating situation worse in Pakistan

West Indies pace bowler and legend of the game Michael Holding feels that the Pakistani cricket team, that has been plagued by the coronavirus pandemic, will be “better off” touring England rather staying put in the subcontinental country.

During his YouTube show ‘Mikey – Holding Nothing Back', the former fiery pace bowler said:

“They (Pakistan team) are perhaps better off coming to England as opposed to staying in Pakistan because it is even worse there. Once they get to England, they will be in a bio-secure area,” added Michael Holding.

Famously called 'whispering-death' during his playing days, Michael Holding felt that England was much safer than staying in Pakistan.

“Well, it would seem that England are safer than whatever is happening in Pakistan right now,” added Michael Holding.

Michael Holding also pointed out that once Pakistan landed in England, they will have to undergo the two-week mandatory quarantine period which should make them comfortable enough to get on the field.

“Once they (Pakistan team) arrive, they will have to do their two weeks of quarantine as I am doing at the moment. They will be moved to a bio-secure area to make sure they are not infected. They should be ok from there on,” Holding said.

Michael Holding's statement has some evidence to support it with Pakistan so far has having 188,926 cases with 3,775 deaths already.

10 Pakistani players have tested positive for COVID-19

Yesterday, seven more Pakistan players and a team masseur had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

The announcement of the positive results on Tuesday came a day after three others from Misbah-ul-Haq's squad were confirmed as having COVID-19.

Just heard the news that 10 of my fellow players have been tested positive for #Covid_19 .



All my prayers for your speedy recovery lads,u guys know well how to fight this out and beat it very soon IA.❤️#staysafe everyone. — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) June 23, 2020

Pakistan vs England series in July

England and Pakistan are due to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals from the end of July until September. However, even after the news of 10 players getting infected came out, the Pakistan officials have iterated that plans to tour England remain "very much on track".

All 10 infected players have been ordered to self-isolate and will stay at home when the rest depart on a chartered flight, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.