Stats: Pakistan create history in T20I cricket

Pakistan defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the second T20 International held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and thus clinched the three-match series. New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first. The Kiwis started really well with their openers adding fifty runs for the first wicket and then a steady 37 by the captain Williamson in the middle order.

In the end, Correy Anderson hit a quickfire 44 runs off 25 balls, taking the Kiwis to a respectable total of 153 in 20 overs. For Pakistan, the pick of the bowlers was the young and tall Shaheen Afridi who took three wickets for 20 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Pakistan started off the chase really well with opener Fakhar Zaman cruising to 24 runs in 15 balls with three boundaries and a six. After losing Zaman with 40 runs on the board, Babar Azam and Asif Ali steadied the ship for Pakistan adding 56 runs between them for the 2nd wicket. Pakistan, in the end, chased the target with 2 balls to spare thanks to the quick cameo by Mohammed Hafeez, who scored 34 runs off 21 deliveries.

With this win, Pakistan bagged the series with one game still left to be played in the three-match series. Several records were toppled with this win for Pakistan, who are having a great time in the shortest format of the game.

Here, let's have a look at them:

With this series win, Pakistan have now won 11 consecutive T20I series, which is a world record. They have never lost a series in the shortest format for more than two years now, which is phenomenal.

With this chase, Pakistan have won 11 consecutive games in T20Is while chasing, which is also a world record. They have a 100 percent chase record in T20Is under the leadership of Sarfraz Ahmed.

Pakistan have now won 8 T20I games in a row without conceding a defeat, which is a national record. They need 3 more consecutive wins to equal a record held by Afghanistan (11 wins in a row).