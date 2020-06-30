Pakistan Cricket Board gets trolled after they spell 'Pakistan' as 'Pakiatan' on Twitter

The PCB got trolled on Twitter after they made a grave mistake of misspelling 'Pakistan' as 'Pakiatan'

This is not the first time that the PCB has committed such a blunder, with their handle posting an untimely video, minutes after Sarfaraz Ahmed was sacked as captain.

The PCB was trolled for making an amateur mistake

The Twitter community trolled the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after they misspelled 'Pakistan' as 'Pakiatan' in their tweet which was informing their followers about the departure of the Pakistan cricket team for the tour of England.

As soon as the error was spotted, people started trolling the board for making such an amateur mistake. Though the tweet was later rectified, the netizens had the screenshots of the tweet and in only a few minutes, they were circulated all over the internet.

This is the original tweet by the PCB, a screenshot of which was taken by many Twitter users before it was edited.

It can be seen in this screenshot that the PCB has terribly misspelled their own country's name.

Twitter pounced on the Pakistan Cricket Board for this mistake and replied to the PCB's corrected tweet with hilarious memes, and screenshots of the earlier tweet, causing embarrassment to the social media manager of the PCB.

Here are some of the best replies to the tweet.

To figure out correct spelling of Pakistan,they took 1 hour 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/uxogGNCQ5B — Rohit Haria (@rohitharia) June 29, 2020

Edit kr diya yaar itni jldi😂😂😂pakistan ko pakiatan likhne wale log😂😂 or tumhe kashmir chahiyé😂😂😂 — Abhishek Rajput (@Abhishe79102479) June 28, 2020

England jakar English bhi seekh lena pic.twitter.com/J6nx1XEqaB — Sohit🕉️⚛️🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@sohitdgreat) June 28, 2020

Pakistan Cricket Board have previously botched their tweets as well

On September 19, 2018, the handle posted highlights of the 2017 Champions Trophy final to motivate its team, which was to take on India in the Asia Cup. They got the spelling of ‘happened’ wrong as it was spelled as ‘hapoened'

Here are the highlights of what hepoened when last time #INDvPAK ODI was played. Can Green Shirts redo today what they did at the Oval last year?#HarSaansMeinBolo 🇵🇰 https://t.co/VINLNzwIqK — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 19, 2018

The PCB had to face backlash on another occasion when it posted a video of Pakistani players dancing around Sarfaraz Ahmed, just minutes after he was sacked from captaincy.

Here is ⁦@TheRealPCB⁩ tweet moments after Sarfaraz was sacked. Classy. (Background score courtesy my one-year old) pic.twitter.com/QuCqxQTDXJ — Osman Samiuddin (@OsmanSamiuddin) October 18, 2019

The PCB was left red-faced and later offered an apology, admitting that the timing of the tweet was indeed wrong.

“The PCB apologies for this post and accepts the timing of it was wrong. This was a pre-planned post as part of the one-year to go #T20WorldCup promotional campaign. The timing of this post clashed with the captaincy announcement for which the PCB offers its regrets,” the Pakistan Cricket Board wrote.