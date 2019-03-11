×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pakistan Cricket Board seeks ICC action against India for wearing army caps

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
News
429   //    11 Mar 2019, 18:07 IST

Indian players wore camouflage caps as a tribute to the armed forces during the Ranchi ODI
Indian players wore camouflage caps as a tribute to the armed forces during the Ranchi ODI

What's the story?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take strong action against the Indian team for wearing army camouflage caps during the third ODI against Australia in Ranchi.

Speaking to reporters at the National Stadium in Karachi, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani asserted, "We have strongly taken up the matter with the ICC. There is absolutely no misunderstanding in the ICC about our position. We believe that cricket and sports should not be used for politics and we have said this very clearly. Their (India's) credibility in the cricketing world has gone down very badly."

The background

In order to pay their respects to the CRPF personnel who had lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack, the Indian team wore camouflage caps for the entirety of the Ranchi ODI and donated their match fees to the National Defence Fund. This was aimed at helping the families of the CRPF martyrs take care of education and other expenses for their children.

The heart of the matter

Pointing to the examples of England all-rounder Moeen Ali and South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir, the PCB called for ICC to take notice of the Indian team's gesture at Ranchi and insisted that Virat Kohli's players acted contrary to the prior permission from the apex body.

During the 2014 Southampton Test, Moeen came out to the field wearing wristbands containing the words 'Save Gaza' and 'Free Palestine'. He was subsequently warned by the ICC to not wear such wristbands.

In a T20I against Sri Lanka during 2017, Tahir took off his South Africa jersey after taking a wicket to reveal a t-shirt containing the image of the then deceased singer and religious preacher Junaid Jamshed. He was reprimanded by the ICC for breaching the regulations revolving around clothing and equipment.

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani affirmed, "You have two examples from the past already, where both Imran Tahir and Moeen Ali were sanctioned for something similar. The ICC had taken strong action against them and we have sought similar action against India. The permission they took was for a different purpose but they acted differently."

He added, "We have been in touch with ICC from day one, sent one letter already and another is being followed up in the next 12 hours. There should not be any ambiguity as we are taking this very strongly. We don't do politics, neither we do we use cricket for politics."

What's next?

The ICC has announced that the BCCI had taken prior permission for their players to wear army camouflage caps on the field. With the PCB now launching an official complaint, it remains to be seen if this case takes a different turn.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs Australia 2019 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
ICC: India had taken prior permission to wear camouflage caps
RELATED STORY
Pakistan wants ICC action against Indian team for wearing army caps
RELATED STORY
Indian players to donate match fees for 3rd ODI to National Defence Fund
RELATED STORY
Pakistan wants ICC action against India over army caps (Lead)
RELATED STORY
Watch: MS Dhoni presents army cap to all Indian players to pay tribute to Indian Armed Forces
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: Who said What? World reacts to India losing the 3rd ODI despite Kohli century
RELATED STORY
New records for Kohli, update on India hosting World T20 and more - Cricket News Today, 5th March 2019
RELATED STORY
Down Memory Lane: India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2015
RELATED STORY
Former India star wants Dhoni as WC captain, NZ beat BD and more - Cricket News Today, 3rd March 2019
RELATED STORY
Ind vs Aus 2019: India on the verge of registering 500 ODI wins
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in India 2019
1st T20I | Sun, 24 Feb
IND 126/7 (20.0 ov)
AUS 127/7 (20.0 ov)
Australia won by 3 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
2nd T20I | Wed, 27 Feb
IND 190/4 (20.0 ov)
AUS 194/3 (19.4 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
1st ODI | Sat, 02 Mar
AUS 236/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/4 (48.2 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Tue, 05 Mar
IND 250/10 (48.2 ov)
AUS 242/10 (49.3 ov)
India won by 8 runs
IND VS AUS live score
3rd ODI | Fri, 08 Mar
AUS 313/5 (50.0 ov)
IND 281/10 (48.2 ov)
Australia won by 32 runs
AUS VS IND live score
4th ODI | Yesterday
IND 358/9 (50.0 ov)
AUS 359/6 (47.5 ov)
Australia won by 4 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
5th ODI | Wed, 13 Mar, 08:00 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in India 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us