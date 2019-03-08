×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Watch: MS Dhoni presents army cap to all Indian players to pay tribute to Indian Armed Forces

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
News
811   //    08 Mar 2019, 14:07 IST
Dhoni presents army cap to Indian captain Virat Kohli
Dhoni presents army cap to Indian captain Virat Kohli

Australia are currently playing a five-match ODI series against India in India. India won the first two ODIs, and are now looking to seal the series by winning the third ODI at Ranchi today.

A lot of headlines have dominated the build-up to the third ODI. It might be former skipper MS Dhoni's last ODI at the venue if he decides to hang up his gloves after the 2019 World Cup.

On the eve of the third ODI, the state cricket association even inaugurated a pavilion named after Dhoni. They even invited him to inaugurate the pavilion, but he politely turned down the invite, stating that it was his home and that he could not inaugurate something in his own home.

BCCI, meanwhile, also decided to pay a tribute to the Indian armed forces, with Dhoni presenting each player with an army cap.


It's also been understood that just like Australia's Pink Test ritual, the BCCI will follow this tribute for one game in each calendar year. During the game, the Indian players will wear camouflaged caps as a mark of respect to the Indian Army.

Here is what a senior BCCI official said about the gesture: 

"It's fitting that the start of this annual event is being done at the home town of Lt. Col. Dhoni because it is not a superficial event but a sincere one. I for one will not be surprised if Dhoni ends up doing active service after he hangs his boots. 

"To me, today's symbolic act depicting solidarity with the forces is more powerful than the one involving monetary donation by the BCCI".

Advertisement

During the toss, Virat Kohli confirmed that the fees earned by players from today's game would be donated to the families of the martyrs from the recent Pulwama terror attack. 

"This is a special cap, it's a tribute to the Armed forces. We're all donating our match fees of this game to the families of the martyrs. I urge everyone in the country to do the same, donate and stick to the families of our armed forces. It's a really special game for us".

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs Australia 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
India vs Australia 2019: MS Dhoni becomes the first Indian to hit 350 sixes in international cricket
RELATED STORY
MS Dhoni politely turned down the request to inaugurate his own stand 
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni guides India to a six-wicket win
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: Ideal team combination for India to get back to winning ways in the 1st ODI
RELATED STORY
Ind vs Aus 2019, 1st ODI: Top 4 Indian memories from Hyderabad
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019, 2nd ODI: Match details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: Another T20I series loss for India; what worked and what didn't
RELATED STORY
Ind vs Aus: Overview of MS Dhoni's home ground, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia: India's predicted XI for the second T20I
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 3 unnoticed things from the 2nd ODI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in India 2019
1st T20I | Sun, 24 Feb
IND 126/7 (20.0 ov)
AUS 127/7 (20.0 ov)
Australia won by 3 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
2nd T20I | Wed, 27 Feb
IND 190/4 (20.0 ov)
AUS 194/3 (19.4 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
1st ODI | Sat, 02 Mar
AUS 236/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/4 (48.2 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Tue, 05 Mar
IND 250/10 (48.2 ov)
AUS 242/10 (49.3 ov)
India won by 8 runs
IND VS AUS live score
3rd ODI | Yesterday
AUS 313/5 (50.0 ov)
IND 281/10 (48.2 ov)
Australia won by 32 runs
AUS VS IND live score
4th ODI | Tomorrow, 08:00 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
5th ODI | Wed, 13 Mar, 08:00 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in India 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us