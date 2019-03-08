Watch: MS Dhoni presents army cap to all Indian players to pay tribute to Indian Armed Forces

Dhoni presents army cap to Indian captain Virat Kohli

Australia are currently playing a five-match ODI series against India in India. India won the first two ODIs, and are now looking to seal the series by winning the third ODI at Ranchi today.

A lot of headlines have dominated the build-up to the third ODI. It might be former skipper MS Dhoni's last ODI at the venue if he decides to hang up his gloves after the 2019 World Cup.

On the eve of the third ODI, the state cricket association even inaugurated a pavilion named after Dhoni. They even invited him to inaugurate the pavilion, but he politely turned down the invite, stating that it was his home and that he could not inaugurate something in his own home.

BCCI, meanwhile, also decided to pay a tribute to the Indian armed forces, with Dhoni presenting each player with an army cap.

#TeamIndia will be sporting camouflage caps today as mark of tribute to the loss of lives in Pulwama terror attack and the armed forces



And to encourage countrymen to donate to the National Defence Fund for taking care of the education of the dependents of the martyrs #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/fvFxHG20vi — BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2019

It's also been understood that just like Australia's Pink Test ritual, the BCCI will follow this tribute for one game in each calendar year. During the game, the Indian players will wear camouflaged caps as a mark of respect to the Indian Army.

Here is what a senior BCCI official said about the gesture:

"It's fitting that the start of this annual event is being done at the home town of Lt. Col. Dhoni because it is not a superficial event but a sincere one. I for one will not be surprised if Dhoni ends up doing active service after he hangs his boots.

"To me, today's symbolic act depicting solidarity with the forces is more powerful than the one involving monetary donation by the BCCI".

During the toss, Virat Kohli confirmed that the fees earned by players from today's game would be donated to the families of the martyrs from the recent Pulwama terror attack.

"This is a special cap, it's a tribute to the Armed forces. We're all donating our match fees of this game to the families of the martyrs. I urge everyone in the country to do the same, donate and stick to the families of our armed forces. It's a really special game for us".