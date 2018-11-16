×
Pakistan in the driver's seat on Day 1

uday bhatia
CONTRIBUTOR
News
61   //    16 Nov 2018, 23:59 IST

It was a complete performance from Pakistan's bowlers
It was a complete performance from Pakistan's bowlers

Pakistan finds themselves in the driver's seat on Day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand at Abu Dhabi after a brilliant performance by their bowlers. Sarfraz Ahmed said ahead of the match that the visitors might find the Pakistani bowlers quite hot to handle and that is exactly how it all panned out as the visitors were bowled out for 153.

After opting to bat in the first Test, New Zealand could not find the right momentum to get going in their first innings and at 39/3 the visitors were in a spot of bother. That's when a calm Williamson along with Henry Nicholls steadied the ship with a 72-run stand. However, all that hard work was wasted when the latter played a loose shot and that opened the floodgates.

Williamson, who gave the visitors hope for a decent total, fell for a hard-fought 63. The Kiwis never got going and collapsed from 111/3 to 153; which is the lowest first innings total in Abu Dhabi.

On the other hand, every Pakistani bowler did a decent job with the ball in his hand. Yasir Shah was the pick of the bowlers, having picked up the big wickets of Ross Taylor and Tom Latham. Mohammad Abbas was persistent with his tight lines with the new ball and he accounted for Jeet Raval.

When the Pakistanis came out to bat in the last session and they lost both their openers but Haris Sohail and Azhar Ali ensured that their team did not suffer further setbacks. Ajaz Patel on debut was quite decent in his first spell and got the ball to whiz past the edge on a few occasions.

With the ball spinning sharply and Ish Sodhi yet to bowl it will be interesting to see New Zealand's response after their poor batting performance. For the Kiwis to make a comeback into this Test, these two have to deliver the goods. 

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2018 Pakistan Cricket New Zealand Cricket Kane Williamson Yasir Shah Test cricket
uday bhatia
CONTRIBUTOR
Live Cricket Scores
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
1st T20I | Wed, 31 Oct
PAK 148/6 (20.0 ov)
NZ 146/6 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan win by 2 runs
PAK VS NZ live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 02 Nov
NZ 153/7 (20.0 ov)
PAK 154/4 (19.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 04 Nov
PAK 166/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 119/10 (16.5 ov)
Pakistan win by 47 runs
PAK VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 07 Nov
NZ 266/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 219/10 (47.2 ov)
New Zealand win by 47 runs
NZ VS PAK live score
2nd ODI | Fri, 09 Nov
NZ 209/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/4 (40.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
3rd ODI | Sun, 11 Nov
PAK 279/8 (50.0 ov)
NZ 35/1 (6.5 ov)
No Result
PAK VS NZ live score
1st Test | 06:00 AM
NZ 153/10
PAK 59/2 (23.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: Pakistan trail New Zealand by 94 runs with 8 wickets remaining
NZ VS PAK live score
2nd Test | Sat, 24 Nov, 06:00 AM
Pakistan
New Zealand
PAK VS NZ preview
3rd Test | Mon, 03 Dec, 06:00 AM
Pakistan
New Zealand
PAK VS NZ preview
All Cricket Schedules →
