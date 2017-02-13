Pakistan discard Nasir Jamshed provisionally suspended from all forms of cricket

The 27-year-old last played for the Pakistan team in 2015, and was overlooked in the 2017 PSL auctions.

Pakistan discard Nasir Jamshed has been provisionally suspended from all forms of the game following an investigation for spot-fixing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He was suspended for violating the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB’s) anti-corruption code.

PCB has provisionally suspended Nasir Jamshed from all forms of cricket for violating its anti-corruption code @TheRealPCB — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) February 13, 2017

Jamshed, who was ignored by all the franchises during the PSL 2017 auction, last played for Pakistan in 2015, before falling out of favour.

The news regarding Jamshed’s suspension was announced by Najam Sethi, the Chairman of the PSL, in a tweet that was re-tweeted by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The PCB had earlier suspended Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan after enquiry with the Islamabad United players. Khalid Latif, however, had denied all allegations against him. While speaking to The Tribune about the case against him before being frisked away in a car, Latif had claimed that he had done nothing wrong. “As God is my witness, I have never done anything wrong,”

Mohammad Irfan, the tall left-armer who plays for the same franchise as Latif and Khan, was questioned for the same. He is still under the spotlight, and the decision about his future will be taken once the investigation ends. Till then, he has the green signal to play matches for the Islamabad United franchise.

Earlier in the day, Shahryar Khan, the PCB Chairman, had given a clean-chit to Shahzaib Hasan and Zulfiqar Babar, both of whom were parts of the ongoing investigation.

However, he was clear that the PCB will leave no stone unturned to bring forward those who are in the wrong. “We have evidence against the players and we are into further investigation. Sharjeel was on my flight back from Dubai, but we did not meet. I am disappointed and angry that after doing so much for these cricketers, they still did something so disgraceful. Under no circumstances will the PCB condone actions of a few individuals to bring disrepute to the game of cricket or taint the image of Pakistan,” Shahryar had told reporters at Karachi airport.

Jamshed, who made his ODI debut for Pakistan way back in 2008, had to wait for his chance to make an impact. His T20I and Test debuts came much later, in 2012 and 2013 respectively.