Pakistan players mentally strong to face COVID-19 challenges, claims Misbah-ul-Haq

Misbah-ul-Haq announced Pakistan's 29-man squad that is set to tour England in August-September

Misbah-ul-Haq also believed that the players were mentally ready to play in the new conditions.

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq was well aware of the prevailing global situation caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and believed that his players were mentally ready to face the challenges that they would face when they would tour England in August.

"Everyone understands the situation. These are unusual circumstances and many things are out of our control and we are trying to manage all that. The players are mentally strong enough to understand and face these challenges," said Misbah in a virtual press conference attended by IANS.

There is a possibility of any player testing positive: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan have already announced a 29-member squad that is set to tour England after the latter finish hosting a three-match Test series and a T20I series against the West Indies. The size of the squad was decided keeping in mind the new rules of the ICC regarding COVID-19 substitutes.

"The medical team has been staying in touch with the players and I have also spoken to them about this. The players are aware that there is a possibility of any of them testing positive. People of course do recover from it but this is the situation", Misbah-ul-Haq asserted.

According to new ICC laws, the use of saliva on the ball will be banned and in case a player tests positive for COVID-19, he can be replaced by a substitute.

Pakistan, under Misbah-ul-Haq's, coaching have seen ups and downs already. But with a new skipper in the form of Babar Azam, Misbah-ul-Haq and co. can expect a fresh start when they travel to England.