Pakistan PM Imran Khan takes note of PTV anchor humiliating Shoaib Akhtar on air  

Ali Mohammad Khan, Pakistan's Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, recently revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan was upset with how Dr Nauman Niaz behaved with Shoaib Akhtar during a live show on PTV earlier this week.

While speaking on Geo News, Ali Mohammad Khan lashed out at PTV's sports anchor Dr Nauman Niaz for asking former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar to leave the panel midway. He suggested that this was not the correct manner to treat a national star in front of international guests.

“You cannot ask anybody to leave the show on the air, this is arrogance. Is this how we treat our national stars in front of international guests?," questioned Khan.

He also appreciated Shoaib Akhtar for handling the whole situation in a calm manner. Khan confirmed that an investigation will be conducted regarding the incident and immediate action will be taken accordingly.

“I would also appreciate Akhtar because contrary to his nature he acted calmly although he is known for his aggression because he is a fast bowler," - he added

The war of words between Akhtar and Niaz took place in a post-match show on the state-owned PTV after Pakistan's emphatic win over New Zealand in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. After being asked to leave the show, the ex-pacer resigned on-air and walked off.

Apart from the former fast bowler, other guests on the panel included Viv Richards and David Gower, who seemed to be visibly shaken by the proceedings.

Shoaib Akhtar @shoaib100mph Multiple clips are circulating on social media so I thought I shud clarify. Multiple clips are circulating on social media so I thought I shud clarify. https://t.co/ob8cnbvf90

"I wonder why one has to be reminded Shoaib Akhtar is a star" - Dr Nauman Niaz

After the controversy, Niaz took to his Twitter account to acknowledge Akhtar's phenomenal career as a cricketer. However, he also suggested that only one side of the story has reached the masses. Here's what he wrote:

"I wonder why one has to be reminded @shoaib100mph is a star. He has been the best of the best, he shall always be. He has brought laurels to the country is undeniable. One side of the story always attracts nonetheless having been friends for ages I’ll always wish him the best."

Dr. Nauman Niaz @DrNaumanNiaz I wonder why one has to be reminded @shoaib100mph is a star. He has been the best of the best, he shall always be. He has brought laurels to the country is undeniable. One side of the story always attracts nonetheless having been friends for ages I’ll always wish him the best. I wonder why one has to be reminded @shoaib100mph is a star. He has been the best of the best, he shall always be. He has brought laurels to the country is undeniable. One side of the story always attracts nonetheless having been friends for ages I’ll always wish him the best.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In the aftermath of the controversy, the channel has reportedly decided that the duo will not be allowed to take part in any program aired by the channel until the completion of an inquiry.

Edited by S Chowdhury

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Pakistan can clinch the T20 World Cup trophy this year? Yes No 25 votes so far