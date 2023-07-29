Pakistan's 3 largest victories in Test cricket 

In what was one of their most dominating performances, Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by a huge margin of an innings and 222 runs to complete a 2-0 whitewash.

The second Test, which was hosted at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, saw Abdullah Shafique slam a double hundred and help Pakistan gain the upper hand. Noman Ali's seven-wicket haul in the second innings also proved to be the catalyst for the demolition of Sri Lanka.

This wasn't the first time, however, that Pakistan have enjoyed such a mammoth win in Test cricket. Over the decades, they have produced several world-class players, who have helped Pakistan in winning clashes in a one-sided manner.

On that note, here are three of Pakistan's largest victories in Test cricket history.

#3 Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in Colombo in 2023

The recent big win against Sri Lanka is now Pakistan's third-largest win for them. Playing their first series of the World Test Championship (2023-25) cycle, Pakistan toured for a two-match Test series to Sri Lanka.

After winning the first Test in Galle, Pakistan eyed for a clean sweep and succeeded as planned. Naseem Shah (3/41) and Abrar Ahmed (4/69) helped Pakistan bundle out the hosts for only 166 runs in the first innings.

In reply, Pakistan lost Imam-ul-Haq early on but Abdullah Shafique, the other opener, batted with a sound technique and exhibited some elegant strokeplay. While the batters around him had the occasional blip, he didn't and delivered a marathon innings of 201 runs (off 326 balls).

Lower down the order, Agha Salman also played his career's probably best innings thus far, smashing 132* runs in just 154 balls to take Pakistan's score to 576/5 before Babar Azam decided to declare.

Pakistan had a massive first-innings lead of 410 runs. Sri Lankan batters had no chance in the game and the Pakistani spinner Noman Ali made them dance on their feet as the left-arm spinner wreaked havoc with his seven-wicket haul. Despite Angelo Matthews remaining unbeaten at 63, the hosts could only make 188 runs before being all out on Day 4.

Pakistan ended up winning the game by an innings and 222 runs, with Abdullah Shafique receiving the 'Man of the Match' honours.

#2 Pakistan beat Bangladesh by an innings and 264 runs in Multan in 2001

The 2001 Asian Test Championship saw three teams from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka take part. The first Test was played between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Multan, where the hosts decimated a team that was playing only their third-ever Test series.

After putting Bangladesh to bat first, Waqar Younis took two early wickets before Danish Kaneria bowled a magnificent spell of 6/42. The surface offered aid for the Pakistani spinners as Shoaib Malik also struck twice, with no Bangladeshi batter managing to even touch the 20-run mark.

After dismissing Bangladesh for only 134, Pakistan batters then sent Bangladesh bowlers on a leather hunt. Openers Saeed Anwar (101) and Taufeeq Umar (104) scripted a 168-run stand. Both the opening batters smashed a hundred each before departing.

Faizal Iqbal, who batted at No. 3, was the only batter who failed to a mark. The next three batters, however, slammed marvelous centuries each. Firstly, Inzamam-ul-Haq scored 105, while Mohammad Yousuf (102*) and Abdul Razzaq (110*) stitched up a brilliant partnership of 288 runs for the fourth wicket.

Pakistan declared their innings at 546/3 and gained a massive first-innings lead of 412 runs.

In reply, Bangladesh again suffered a batting collapse and this time, folded for 148 runs. Danish Kaneria once again proved to be their nemesis, as the leg-spinner bagged six more wickets, ending the match with the figures of 12/94. Pakistan went on to win the match by an innings and 264 runs.

#1 Pakistan beat New Zealand by an innings and 324 runs in Lahore in 2002

Pakistan registered their largest-ever Test win when they thrashed New Zealand by an innings and 324 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore in 2002.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan lost Shahid Afridi on a golden duck but the other opener, Imran Nazir, slammed a well-made century. New Zealand dismissed Younis Khan in the first hour as well, which led Inzamam-ul-Haq to the crease.

Inzamam added 204 runs for the second wicket with Nazir before the left-hander got out on 127. Inzamam, however, took command and continued to pile up runs for his team, despite losing his partners from the other end.

In a classy display of batsmanship, the former Pakistani skipper reached his double century on Day 2. When Pakistan lost their eighth wicket at 534, he was on 261 and a triple century looked less likely.

However, Inzamam got support from Shoaib Akhtar, who contributed valuable 37 runs and, more importantly, gave Inzamam the support to help him become the second Pakistani after Hanif Mohammad to get a test triple hundred. Pakistan finally got 643, with Inzamam (329) being the last wicket to fall.

Not content with his batting, Akhtar came all guns blazing and got the first four Kiwi wickets within 12 overs to have them reeling at 21/4. Saqlain Mushtaq (2/21) and Danish Kaneria (1/11) also took three wickets between them before Akhtar was called for his second spell to complete his fifer.

The speedster from Rawalpindi ended up scalping six wickets and helped Pakistan dismiss New Zealand for a meager 73.

With a lead of 570 runs, Pakistan captain Waqar Younis asked the Kiwis to follow on. While Akhtar didn't bowl in the second innings, Kaneria took five wickets and New Zealand were all out for 246 runs in their second innings on the third day, giving Pakistan one of the biggest victories in Test cricket history.