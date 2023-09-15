Pakistan’s playing 11 from when they last beat Sri Lanka in ODI Asia Cup in 2012 ft. Mohammad Hafeez & Shahid Afridi - where are they now?

Pakistan are currently playing against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup tournament. The last time the Men in Green recorded a win over the islanders in the ODI format of the tournament was in 2012.

After that, Sri Lanka and Pakistan met in the 2014 Asia Cup, where the island nation secured two wins - one in the group stage and one in the final. Sri Lanka failed to qualify for the Super Fours in the 2018 ODI Asia Cup, which is why they did not cross paths with Pakistan.

11 years later, Pakistan now have a chance of defeating Sri Lanka in the ODI Asia Cup once again. It will be interesting to see if the Men in Green can defeat Sri Lanka on their home soil.

On that note, here's a look at Pakistan's playing XI from their Asia Cup 2012 win against Sri Lanka, and where those players are now.

Openers - Mohammad Hafeez and Nasir Jamshed

The right hand-left hand pair of Mohammad Hafeez and Nasir Jamshed opened the batting for Pakistan in that match against Sri Lanka on March 15, 2012, in Mirpur. Hafeez scored 11 runs off 35 balls, while Jamshed aggregated 18 runs from 25 deliveries.

Both batters have retired now. While Jamshed has not played competitive cricket since his appearance for National Bank in the 2016 domestic season, Hafeez continues to play in T10 Leagues.

Middle Order - Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (c), Umar Akmal, Hammad Azam, Shahid Afridi and Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk)

Younis Khan batted at number three but scored only two runs off 11 balls. Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq scored an unbeaten 93-ball 72* to help Pakistan chase down a modest 189-run target in Mirpur. Umar Akmal supported him with a 72-ball 77. Hammad Azam remained not out on four runs as Pakistan completed the chase inside 40 overs.

Shahid Afridi did not bat. He bowled six overs and returned with figures of 0/32. Wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed did not get a chance to bat as well. He took one catch in the first innings.

None of the players are currently present in Pakistan's middle-order. Younis, Misbah, and Shahid have retired. Both Younis and Misbah have tried their luck in coaching. Misbah also works as a cricket expert and participates in Legends League Cricket.

Shahid Afridi also continues to play in other T20 leagues. He also joined PCB as an interim selector for the senior men's team last year. Umar Akmal has not played international cricket since 2019. He has been working hard to make a comeback.

Sarfaraz Ahmed is only a member of Pakistan's Test team now, whereas Hammad Azam has moved to the United States, where he played in Major League Cricket and US Masters T10 League this year.

Bowlers - Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal and Aizaz Cheema

Umar Gul led the pace attack of Pakistan, with Aizaz Cheema supporting him. Saeed Ajmal was the lead spin bowler of Pakistan. Cheema was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/43 in nine overs. Ajmal picked up three wickets, and Gul bagged two wickets.

Gul, Ajmal, and Cheema have retired from cricket now. Gul became Afghanistan's bowling coach this year, while Ajmal has shifted his attention to his business of garments in Faisalabad. Cheema has not played any professional cricket match after 2019.