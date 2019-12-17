Pakistan's Yasir Shah keen on playing against India in Tests

Yasir Shah

Pakistan's leg-spinner Yasir Shah, who has never played a Test match against India since his debut in 2011, has expressed his desire to do so and test himself against prolific players like Virat Kohli. The 33-year-old leggie with 207 Test wickets, is yet to play a single game versus India in the longer formats.

Shah depicted how he is eagerly looking forward to playing Test match versus India as it is 'enjoyable' for a leg spinner of getting wickets of high profile players like Virat Kohli.

It is unfortunate and I feel disappointed when I think about the fact that I have not played a Test against India. Even the white ball matches have been far and few against them in recent years,” he said.

I would like to play against them because they have some top players and for a leg-spinner it is always enjoyable when you are bowling too or getting wickets of high profile players (like Kohli).

India last played against Pakistan in a Test series back in 2007, when Pakistan toured India for a 3-match Test series which India won by 1-0 margin. They haven't played against each other since then in red-ball cricket. However, India and Pakistan have clashed occasionally in ODIs and T20Is. Yasir, in his statement said:

You feel it at times but it is something beyond the control of players, so we can’t do anything. But yes I would love to get a chance to play a Test against them (India) soon.

Yasir Shah, who didn't have a memorable outing against South Africa and Australia, revealed how the pitches didn't suit him to bowl well under such conditions.

People are talking about my form but how many Tests have I played since I reached 200 Test wickets against New Zealand -- just three -- that too on pitches which are more ideal for batting and pacers.

Yasir Shah got dropped in the first Test at Rawalpindi, where Test cricket returned to Pakistan for the first time in ten years. He agreed on the decision and said,

I was okay with the decision and I also felt it was a good idea to go down to Lahore at the National Cricket Academy and spend some time with Mushtaq Ahmed (PCB’s spin consultant). The three days he worked with me it has helped me a lot and made my mind very clear. I am now looking forward to take wickets in the second Test at Karachi.

The first Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka ended in a draw due to the rainy weather. Pakistan will host Sri Lanka at Karachi for the second Test from 19 December to 23 December.