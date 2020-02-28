Pakistan Super League 2020, Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi: Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch and live stream details

Kamran Akmal will be the key for the Zalmi's yet again

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will battle in the 13th match of the tournament. The two teams have more or less an equal win-loss record against each other as United have won six matches, while Zalmi have five wins to their name.

This match will be crucial for both the former champions as they will look to improve their standings on the points table and prove that they are in it to win it, like any other side in the tournament.

Islamabad United’s batting lit up the Rawalpindi Stadium during Thursday’s clash after Colin Munro got them off to a good start. Shadab Khan provided the stability in the middle but it was Colin Ingram who stole the show with an unbeaten knock of 63 runs off 40 deliveries. The Men in Red were still not able to defeat their arch-rivals Quetta Gladiators, as their bowling failed them late in the second inning.

Amad Butt proved to be the weak link in their bowling department while Rumman Raees and Faheem Ashraf also didn't make any consequential contribution. Islamabad may look to replace Raees in this match while Ashraf will need to pick wickets and contain the batsmen too.

Shadab will have to lead from the front again

Peshawar Zalmi have been heavily dependant on Kamran Akmal and Liam Livingstone in the batting department and they will hope that their other players step up during this clash. Shoaib Malik, in particular, will be under great scrutiny, as he has failed to deliver for the side during this season. Tom Banton will also need to provide a good start in this match or he could face the axe sooner rather than later, as Peshawar have a few players on the bench who are waiting for their chance.

Zalmi’s bowling has been consistent so far as Wahab Riaz has led the pace attack well. Hasan Ali has been disappointing of late and will be required to stop the run flow in the latter stages of the inning. Part-time bowlers such as Malik, Darren Sammy, and Liam Dawson will all need to play their respective roles well to get their side through.

While Zalmi are more desperate for a win, Untied’s form with the bat will help them pose as the favourites for this match on their home ground. The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 5 is wide open at the moment and it will be heartbreaking if either of the two sides fails to make it to the playoffs this year.

Match details

Tournament: Pakistan Super League Season 5, 2020

Advertisement

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Date: 29th February 2020

Time: 7.00 PM PST onwards

Pitch report

Rawalpindi will be Islamabad United’s home ground in this match. The match on Thursday between the home side and Quetta Gladiators proved to be a high scoring affair, and this could end up being similar.

The match is likely to be affected by rain, and therefore the team winning the toss will look to bowl first in order to restrict their opponents for a lower total in case the D/L method comes into play.

Expect some big shots from the start to the end as both sides will look to keep an eye on the scoreboard throughout due to the high chances of rain.

Predicted XIs

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi (Wicketkeeper), Dawid Malan, Hussain Talat, Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan (Captain), Zafar Gohar, Muhammad Musa, and Ahmed Safi Abdullah.

Peshawar Zalmi: Tom Banton, Kamran Akmal (Wicketkeeper), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Liam Livingstone, Liam Dawson, Darren Sammy (Captain), Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Mohsin.

Where to watch the matches in Pakistan?

Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi will be telecast LIVE on PTV Sports.

Live stream details

The live stream for Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi will be available on Cricingiff and Cricketgateway.