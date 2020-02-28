×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Pakistan Super League 2020, Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi: Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch and live stream details

Ali Akber
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 28 Feb 2020, 23:59 IST

Kamran Akmal will be the key for the Zalmi
Kamran Akmal will be the key for the Zalmi's yet again

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will battle in the 13th match of the tournament. The two teams have more or less an equal win-loss record against each other as United have won six matches, while Zalmi have five wins to their name.

This match will be crucial for both the former champions as they will look to improve their standings on the points table and prove that they are in it to win it, like any other side in the tournament.

Islamabad United’s batting lit up the Rawalpindi Stadium during Thursday’s clash after Colin Munro got them off to a good start. Shadab Khan provided the stability in the middle but it was Colin Ingram who stole the show with an unbeaten knock of 63 runs off 40 deliveries. The Men in Red were still not able to defeat their arch-rivals Quetta Gladiators, as their bowling failed them late in the second inning.

Amad Butt proved to be the weak link in their bowling department while Rumman Raees and Faheem Ashraf also didn't make any consequential contribution. Islamabad may look to replace Raees in this match while Ashraf will need to pick wickets and contain the batsmen too.

Shadab will have to lead from the front again
Shadab will have to lead from the front again


Peshawar Zalmi have been heavily dependant on Kamran Akmal and Liam Livingstone in the batting department and they will hope that their other players step up during this clash. Shoaib Malik, in particular, will be under great scrutiny, as he has failed to deliver for the side during this season. Tom Banton will also need to provide a good start in this match or he could face the axe sooner rather than later, as Peshawar have a few players on the bench who are waiting for their chance.

Zalmi’s bowling has been consistent so far as Wahab Riaz has led the pace attack well. Hasan Ali has been disappointing of late and will be required to stop the run flow in the latter stages of the inning. Part-time bowlers such as Malik, Darren Sammy, and Liam Dawson will all need to play their respective roles well to get their side through.

While Zalmi are more desperate for a win, Untied’s form with the bat will help them pose as the favourites for this match on their home ground. The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 5 is wide open at the moment and it will be heartbreaking if either of the two sides fails to make it to the playoffs this year.

Match details

Tournament: Pakistan Super League Season 5, 2020

Advertisement

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Date: 29th February 2020

Time: 7.00 PM PST onwards

Pitch report

Rawalpindi will be Islamabad United’s home ground in this match. The match on Thursday between the home side and Quetta Gladiators proved to be a high scoring affair, and this could end up being similar.

The match is likely to be affected by rain, and therefore the team winning the toss will look to bowl first in order to restrict their opponents for a lower total in case the D/L method comes into play.

Expect some big shots from the start to the end as both sides will look to keep an eye on the scoreboard throughout due to the high chances of rain.

Predicted XIs

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi (Wicketkeeper), Dawid Malan, Hussain Talat, Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan (Captain), Zafar Gohar, Muhammad Musa, and Ahmed Safi Abdullah.

Peshawar Zalmi: Tom Banton, Kamran Akmal (Wicketkeeper), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Liam Livingstone, Liam Dawson, Darren Sammy (Captain), Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Mohsin.

Where to watch the matches in Pakistan?

Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi will be telecast LIVE on PTV Sports.

Live stream details

The live stream for Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi will be available on Cricingiff and Cricketgateway.

Published 28 Feb 2020, 23:59 IST
PSL 2020 Islamabad United Peshawar Zalmi Kamran Akmal Shadab Khan
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Pakistan Super League
Match 1 | Thu, 20 Feb
ISU 168/10 (19.1 ov)
QTG 171/7 (18.3 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 3 wickets
ISU VS QTG live score
Match 2 | Fri, 21 Feb
KRK 201/4 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 191/7 (20.0 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 10 runs
KRK VS PSZ live score
Match 3 | Fri, 21 Feb
LHQ 138/8 (20.0 ov)
MS 142/5 (16.1 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 5 wickets
LHQ VS MS live score
Match 4 | Sat, 22 Feb
QTG 148/5 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 153/4 (18.3 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets
QTG VS PSZ live score
Match 5 | Sat, 22 Feb
MS 164/8 (20.0 ov)
ISU 165/2 (16.4 ov)
Islamabad United won by 8 wickets
MS VS ISU live score
Match 6 | Sun, 23 Feb
KRK 156/9 (20.0 ov)
QTG 157/5 (19.0 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets
KRK VS QTG live score
Match 7 | Sun, 23 Feb
LHQ 182/6 (20.0 ov)
ISU 183/9 (19.5 ov)
Islamabad United won by 1 wicket
LHQ VS ISU live score
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb
PSZ 123/10 (18.3 ov)
MS 124/4 (14.5 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 6 wickets
PSZ VS MS live score
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb
ISU 187/7 (20.0 ov)
QTG 190/5 (19.4 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets
ISU VS QTG live score
Match 10 | Yesterday
MS 186/6 (20.0 ov)
KRK 134/10 (17.0 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 52 runs
MS VS KRK live score
Match 11 | Yesterday
PSZ 132/7 (12.0 ov)
LHQ 116/6 (12.0 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 16 runs
PSZ VS LHQ live score
Match 12 | Today, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Quetta Gladiators
MS VS QTG preview
Match 13 | Today, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Peshawar Zalmi
ISU VS PSZ preview
Match 14 | Tomorrow, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Karachi Kings
ISU VS KRK preview
Match 15 | Mon, 02 Mar, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Karachi Kings
PSZ VS KRK preview
Match 16 | Tue, 03 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Lahore Qalandars
QTG VS LHQ preview
Match 17 | Wed, 04 Mar, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Lahore Qalandars
ISU VS LHQ preview
Match 18 | Thu, 05 Mar, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Quetta Gladiators
PSZ VS QTG preview
Match 19 | Fri, 06 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Multan Sultans
KRK VS MS preview
Match 20 | Sat, 07 Mar, 02:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Islamabad United
PSZ VS ISU preview
Match 21 | Sat, 07 Mar, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Quetta Gladiators
LHQ VS QTG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 08 Mar, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Islamabad United
MS VS ISU preview
Match 23 | Sun, 08 Mar, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Karachi Kings
LHQ VS KRK preview
Match 24 | Tue, 10 Mar, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Peshawar Zalmi
LHQ VS PSZ preview
Match 25 | Wed, 11 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Multan Sultans
QTG VS MS preview
Match 26 | Thu, 12 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Lahore Qalandars
KRK VS LHQ preview
Match 27 | Fri, 13 Mar, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Multan Sultans
PSZ VS MS preview
Match 28 | Sat, 14 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Islamabad United
KRK VS ISU preview
Match 29 | Sun, 15 Mar, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Lahore Qalandars
MS VS LHQ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 15 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Karachi Kings
QTG VS KRK preview
Qualifier | Tue, 17 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator 1 | Wed, 18 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator 2 | Fri, 20 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 22 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us