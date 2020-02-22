×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Pakistan Super League 2020: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators | Preview, predicted XIs, broadcast and live stream details

Ali Akber
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 22 Feb 2020, 23:10 IST

The home team will look to continue their winning ways
The home team will look to continue their winning ways





Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators both have had a great start to the tournament and will be looking to ride the momentum into the sixth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Kings have always made it to the play-offs of the PSL but have never been able to break the shackles and get into the finals. Gladiators, on the other hand, are used to playing the big matches and are the reigning champions.

Karachi Kings had a great first match thanks to a great innings of 78 from Babar Azam. Imad Wasim pushed himself up the order and played a captain’s innings for the Kings, scoring 50 of just 30 balls as his side cruised to 201 for 4. The team will rely on Sharjeel Khan to give them another positive start against the Gladiators and we could see some fireworks from Cameron Delport and Chadwick Walton.

The bowlers leaked too many runs in the middle for the Kings in the first match, and they will be looking to bowl tighter lines and lengths in this clash. Umer Khan could make the cut in place of Arshad Iqbal as he was the 'Emerging player of the tournament' last year and Iqbal didn’t have a good first match.

The Quetta Gladiators too romped to victory against Islamabad United in the first match thanks to a great bowling performance by Muhammad Hasnain followed by a surprise batting display by Azam Khan. Their second match against Peshawar Zalmi saw them struggle in the first innings as only Jason Roy could make a respectable score. They went on to lose the match by 6 wickets.

The team will be backing Shane Watson and Ahmed Shehzad to perform against the home side while Sarfaraz Ahmed will need to lead from the front on his home ground.Mohammad Nawaz and home-town boy Mohammad Hasnain will look to replicate their good performances and give fans something to cheer about.

While the reigning champions started off red hot in the tournament, they struggled in their second match, and it will be the Karachi Kings who will hold the edge on their home turf. Babar Azam will be the backbone of the Kings, and he could orchestrate another big score for his side allowing the bowlers to defend it.

Match details

Tournament: Pakistan Super League Season 5, 2020

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date: February 23, 2020

Advertisement

Time: 2.00 PM PST onwards

Pitch report

The National Stadium, Karachi is a haven for the batsmen and we can expect another high scoring match with the home side possibly holding the advantage. The breeze has allowed the slower bowlers an advantage over the faster bowlers in the previous matches.

The openers of both the teams will look to make an impact as the ball will come onto the bat nicely early on in the match. The team batting first must post a score over 180 to give their bowlers a chance to defend it.

Predicted XIs

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Cameron Delport, Chadwick Walton, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (Wicketkeeper), Imad Wasim (Captain), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Amir, Chris Jordan, and Umer Khan.

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Cutting, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Abdul Nasir, and Fawad Ahmed.

Where to watch the matches in Pakistan?

Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators will be telecast LIVE on PTV Sports.

Live stream details

The live stream for Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators will be available on Cricingif and cricketgateway.com

Also read | Pakistan Super League 2020: ICC clarifies mobile phone issue is PCB's personal problem 


Published 22 Feb 2020, 23:10 IST
PSL 2020 Quetta Gladiators Karachi Kings Shane Watson Babar Azam
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Pakistan Super League
Match 1 | Thu, 20 Feb
ISU 168/10 (19.1 ov)
QTG 171/7 (18.3 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 3 wickets
ISU VS QTG live score
Match 2 | Fri, 21 Feb
KRK 201/4 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 191/7 (20.0 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 10 runs
KRK VS PSZ live score
Match 3 | Fri, 21 Feb
LHQ 138/8 (20.0 ov)
MS 142/5 (16.1 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 5 wickets
LHQ VS MS live score
Match 4 | Yesterday
QTG 148/5 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 153/4 (18.3 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets
QTG VS PSZ live score
Match 5 | Yesterday
MS 164/8 (20.0 ov)
ISU 165/2 (16.4 ov)
Islamabad United won by 8 wickets
MS VS ISU live score
Match 6 | Today, 02:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Quetta Gladiators
KRK VS QTG preview
Match 7 | Today, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Islamabad United
LHQ VS ISU preview
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb, 07:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Peshawar Zalmi
MS VS PSZ preview
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Quetta Gladiators
ISU VS QTG preview
Match 10 | Fri, 28 Feb, 03:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Karachi Kings
MS VS KRK preview
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb, 08:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Lahore Qalandars
PSZ VS LHQ preview
Match 12 | Sat, 29 Feb, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Quetta Gladiators
MS VS QTG preview
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Peshawar Zalmi
ISU VS PSZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 01 Mar, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Karachi Kings
ISU VS KRK preview
Match 15 | Mon, 02 Mar, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Karachi Kings
PSZ VS KRK preview
Match 16 | Tue, 03 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Lahore Qalandars
QTG VS LHQ preview
Match 17 | Wed, 04 Mar, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Lahore Qalandars
ISU VS LHQ preview
Match 18 | Thu, 05 Mar, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Quetta Gladiators
PSZ VS QTG preview
Match 19 | Fri, 06 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Multan Sultans
KRK VS MS preview
Match 20 | Sat, 07 Mar, 02:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Islamabad United
PSZ VS ISU preview
Match 21 | Sat, 07 Mar, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Quetta Gladiators
LHQ VS QTG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 08 Mar, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Islamabad United
MS VS ISU preview
Match 23 | Sun, 08 Mar, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Karachi Kings
LHQ VS KRK preview
Match 24 | Tue, 10 Mar, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Peshawar Zalmi
LHQ VS PSZ preview
Match 25 | Wed, 11 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Multan Sultans
QTG VS MS preview
Match 26 | Thu, 12 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Lahore Qalandars
KRK VS LHQ preview
Match 27 | Fri, 13 Mar, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Multan Sultans
PSZ VS MS preview
Match 28 | Sat, 14 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Islamabad United
KRK VS ISU preview
Match 29 | Sun, 15 Mar, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Lahore Qalandars
MS VS LHQ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 15 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Karachi Kings
QTG VS KRK preview
Qualifier | Tue, 17 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator 1 | Wed, 18 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator 2 | Fri, 20 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 22 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us