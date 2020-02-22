Pakistan Super League 2020: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators | Preview, predicted XIs, broadcast and live stream details

The home team will look to continue their winning ways

Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators both have had a great start to the tournament and will be looking to ride the momentum into the sixth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Kings have always made it to the play-offs of the PSL but have never been able to break the shackles and get into the finals. Gladiators, on the other hand, are used to playing the big matches and are the reigning champions.

Karachi Kings had a great first match thanks to a great innings of 78 from Babar Azam. Imad Wasim pushed himself up the order and played a captain’s innings for the Kings, scoring 50 of just 30 balls as his side cruised to 201 for 4. The team will rely on Sharjeel Khan to give them another positive start against the Gladiators and we could see some fireworks from Cameron Delport and Chadwick Walton.

The bowlers leaked too many runs in the middle for the Kings in the first match, and they will be looking to bowl tighter lines and lengths in this clash. Umer Khan could make the cut in place of Arshad Iqbal as he was the 'Emerging player of the tournament' last year and Iqbal didn’t have a good first match.

The Quetta Gladiators too romped to victory against Islamabad United in the first match thanks to a great bowling performance by Muhammad Hasnain followed by a surprise batting display by Azam Khan. Their second match against Peshawar Zalmi saw them struggle in the first innings as only Jason Roy could make a respectable score. They went on to lose the match by 6 wickets.

The team will be backing Shane Watson and Ahmed Shehzad to perform against the home side while Sarfaraz Ahmed will need to lead from the front on his home ground.Mohammad Nawaz and home-town boy Mohammad Hasnain will look to replicate their good performances and give fans something to cheer about.

While the reigning champions started off red hot in the tournament, they struggled in their second match, and it will be the Karachi Kings who will hold the edge on their home turf. Babar Azam will be the backbone of the Kings, and he could orchestrate another big score for his side allowing the bowlers to defend it.

Match details

Tournament: Pakistan Super League Season 5, 2020

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date: February 23, 2020

Time: 2.00 PM PST onwards

Pitch report

The National Stadium, Karachi is a haven for the batsmen and we can expect another high scoring match with the home side possibly holding the advantage. The breeze has allowed the slower bowlers an advantage over the faster bowlers in the previous matches.

The openers of both the teams will look to make an impact as the ball will come onto the bat nicely early on in the match. The team batting first must post a score over 180 to give their bowlers a chance to defend it.

Predicted XIs

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Cameron Delport, Chadwick Walton, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (Wicketkeeper), Imad Wasim (Captain), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Amir, Chris Jordan, and Umer Khan.

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Cutting, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Abdul Nasir, and Fawad Ahmed.

Where to watch the matches in Pakistan?

Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators will be telecast LIVE on PTV Sports.

Live stream details

The live stream for Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators will be available on Cricingif and cricketgateway.com