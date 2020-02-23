Pakistan Super League 2020: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United | Preview, predicted XIs, broadcast and live stream details

Will the United score another victory over the Qalandars?

With two championships to their name, Islamabad United has been the most consistent team in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). However, they started off with a loss in the first match of this year’s tournament against Quetta Gladiators.

Islamabad United will take on Lahore Qalandars in the seventh match of the tournament. The Qalandars and United have faced each other eight times in the PSL, with United holding a clear edge with five victories and one game ending in a no-contest.

The Qalandars have already had a bad start to the tournament after they could only score 138 for eight in 20 overs during their first match against Multan Sultans. Except for Chris Lynn and captain Sohail Akhtar, the entire team wilted away in the first innings. Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, and Dane Vilas will look to do better in their second match in front of the home crowd.

Except for Shaheen Shah Afridi, the bowling line-up did not impress a lot as the Sultans romped to victory against the Qalandars. Pacers Haris Rauf and Usman Shinwari will have to pull up their socks in the second match otherwise they will be axed from the team that has already had a bad past in PSL tournaments.

Islamabad United had a good first match but could not put down Quetta Gladiators. Their second match against the Multan Sultans saw them rely on Luke Ronchi who scored 74 off 45 balls and Colin Munro's 50. Dawid Malan also made a handy 35 to help his side to pull off a 8-wicket victory with 20 balls remaining. Amad Butt led from the front in the first innings with 4 wickets after a dismal performance in the first match.

All eyes will be on the four foreign batsmen once again, as Islamabad has relied on a local-packed bowling side. Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi, and Dawid Milan will need to provide the fire at the top while Colin Ingram will come in late to boost the innings. A big total batting first on Gaddafi Stadium’s slow track will be difficult, but surely welcome.

The bowling will rely on Shadab Khan’s spin and Faheem Ashraf and Amad Butt’s slower deliveries. Islamabad United should keep Dale Steyn away from this game as he won’t be as effective on Lahore’s pitch as he would be in Karachi or Rawalpindi. However, they will be drooling at the idea of having him play against Hafeez and Sohail Akhtar.

Islamabad will be the favorites to win this match purely based on their experience and past records as they will look to rollover Lahore on their home ground to get ahead in the tournament.

Match details

Tournament: Pakistan Super League Season 5, 2020

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date: 23rd February 2020

Time: 7.00 PM PST onwards

Pitch report

The pitch in Lahore has been slower than the one in Karachi resulting in low-scoring matches. This encounter will probably be another low scoring one with spinners getting more out of the pitch than the pacers. Expect the pacers to take the pace off the ball to deceive the batsmen throughout the clash and anything around 150 will be a fighting total for the team batting first.

Predicted XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Sohail Akhtar (Captain), Dane Vilas (Wicketkeeper), David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf Usman Shinwari, and Dilbar Hussain.

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi (Wicketkeeper), Dawid Malan, Hussain Talat, Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan (Captain), Amad Butt, Muhammad Musa, and Akif Javed.

Where to watch the matches in Pakistan?

Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United will be telecast LIVE on PTV Sports.

Live stream details

The live stream for Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United will be available on Cricingif and cricketgateway.com