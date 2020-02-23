×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Pakistan Super League 2020: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United | Preview, predicted XIs, broadcast and live stream details

Ali Akber
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 23 Feb 2020, 11:15 IST

Will the United score another victory over the Qalandars?
Will the United score another victory over the Qalandars?


With two championships to their name, Islamabad United has been the most consistent team in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). However, they started off with a loss in the first match of this year’s tournament against Quetta Gladiators.

Islamabad United will take on Lahore Qalandars in the seventh match of the tournament. The Qalandars and United have faced each other eight times in the PSL, with United holding a clear edge with five victories and one game ending in a no-contest.

The Qalandars have already had a bad start to the tournament after they could only score 138 for eight in 20 overs during their first match against Multan Sultans. Except for Chris Lynn and captain Sohail Akhtar, the entire team wilted away in the first innings. Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, and Dane Vilas will look to do better in their second match in front of the home crowd.

Except for Shaheen Shah Afridi, the bowling line-up did not impress a lot as the Sultans romped to victory against the Qalandars. Pacers Haris Rauf and Usman Shinwari will have to pull up their socks in the second match otherwise they will be axed from the team that has already had a bad past in PSL tournaments.

Islamabad United had a good first match but could not put down Quetta Gladiators. Their second match against the Multan Sultans saw them rely on Luke Ronchi who scored 74 off 45 balls and Colin Munro's 50. Dawid Malan also made a handy 35 to help his side to pull off a 8-wicket victory with 20 balls remaining. Amad Butt led from the front in the first innings with 4 wickets after a dismal performance in the first match.

All eyes will be on the four foreign batsmen once again, as Islamabad has relied on a local-packed bowling side. Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi, and Dawid Milan will need to provide the fire at the top while Colin Ingram will come in late to boost the innings. A big total batting first on Gaddafi Stadium’s slow track will be difficult, but surely welcome.

The bowling will rely on Shadab Khan’s spin and Faheem Ashraf and Amad Butt’s slower deliveries. Islamabad United should keep Dale Steyn away from this game as he won’t be as effective on Lahore’s pitch as he would be in Karachi or Rawalpindi. However, they will be drooling at the idea of having him play against Hafeez and Sohail Akhtar.

Islamabad will be the favorites to win this match purely based on their experience and past records as they will look to rollover Lahore on their home ground to get ahead in the tournament.

Match details

Tournament: Pakistan Super League Season 5, 2020

Advertisement

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date: 23rd February 2020

Time: 7.00 PM PST onwards

Pitch report

The pitch in Lahore has been slower than the one in Karachi resulting in low-scoring matches. This encounter will probably be another low scoring one with spinners getting more out of the pitch than the pacers. Expect the pacers to take the pace off the ball to deceive the batsmen throughout the clash and anything around 150 will be a fighting total for the team batting first.

Predicted XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Sohail Akhtar (Captain), Dane Vilas (Wicketkeeper), David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf Usman Shinwari, and Dilbar Hussain.

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi (Wicketkeeper), Dawid Malan, Hussain Talat, Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan (Captain), Amad Butt, Muhammad Musa, and Akif Javed.

Where to watch the matches in Pakistan?

Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United will be telecast LIVE on PTV Sports.

Live stream details

The live stream for Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United will be available on Cricingif and cricketgateway.com

Also see | Pakistan Super League 2020: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators | Preview, predicted XIs, broadcast and live stream details


Published 23 Feb 2020, 11:15 IST
PSL 2020 Lahore Qalandars Islamabad United Luke Ronchi Fakhar Zaman
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Pakistan Super League
Match 1 | Thu, 20 Feb
ISU 168/10 (19.1 ov)
QTG 171/7 (18.3 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 3 wickets
ISU VS QTG live score
Match 2 | Fri, 21 Feb
KRK 201/4 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 191/7 (20.0 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 10 runs
KRK VS PSZ live score
Match 3 | Fri, 21 Feb
LHQ 138/8 (20.0 ov)
MS 142/5 (16.1 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 5 wickets
LHQ VS MS live score
Match 4 | Yesterday
QTG 148/5 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 153/4 (18.3 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets
QTG VS PSZ live score
Match 5 | Yesterday
MS 164/8 (20.0 ov)
ISU 165/2 (16.4 ov)
Islamabad United won by 8 wickets
MS VS ISU live score
Match 6 | Today, 02:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Quetta Gladiators
KRK VS QTG preview
Match 7 | Today, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Islamabad United
LHQ VS ISU preview
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb, 07:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Peshawar Zalmi
MS VS PSZ preview
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Quetta Gladiators
ISU VS QTG preview
Match 10 | Fri, 28 Feb, 03:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Karachi Kings
MS VS KRK preview
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb, 08:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Lahore Qalandars
PSZ VS LHQ preview
Match 12 | Sat, 29 Feb, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Quetta Gladiators
MS VS QTG preview
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Peshawar Zalmi
ISU VS PSZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 01 Mar, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Karachi Kings
ISU VS KRK preview
Match 15 | Mon, 02 Mar, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Karachi Kings
PSZ VS KRK preview
Match 16 | Tue, 03 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Lahore Qalandars
QTG VS LHQ preview
Match 17 | Wed, 04 Mar, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Lahore Qalandars
ISU VS LHQ preview
Match 18 | Thu, 05 Mar, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Quetta Gladiators
PSZ VS QTG preview
Match 19 | Fri, 06 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Multan Sultans
KRK VS MS preview
Match 20 | Sat, 07 Mar, 02:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Islamabad United
PSZ VS ISU preview
Match 21 | Sat, 07 Mar, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Quetta Gladiators
LHQ VS QTG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 08 Mar, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Islamabad United
MS VS ISU preview
Match 23 | Sun, 08 Mar, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Karachi Kings
LHQ VS KRK preview
Match 24 | Tue, 10 Mar, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Peshawar Zalmi
LHQ VS PSZ preview
Match 25 | Wed, 11 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Multan Sultans
QTG VS MS preview
Match 26 | Thu, 12 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Lahore Qalandars
KRK VS LHQ preview
Match 27 | Fri, 13 Mar, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Multan Sultans
PSZ VS MS preview
Match 28 | Sat, 14 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Islamabad United
KRK VS ISU preview
Match 29 | Sun, 15 Mar, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Lahore Qalandars
MS VS LHQ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 15 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Karachi Kings
QTG VS KRK preview
Qualifier | Tue, 17 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator 1 | Wed, 18 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator 2 | Fri, 20 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 22 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us