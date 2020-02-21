×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Pakistan Super League 2020, Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators | Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch and live stream details

Ali Akber
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 21 Feb 2020, 21:56 IST

Two former Champions, one aim in mind
Two former Champions, one aim in mind

Peshawar Zalmi will meet Quetta Gladiators in the 4th match of the Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL).

The two teams have an interesting past and have faced each other in 14 matches over the past four seasons, the most between any two teams in the PSL. Out of their fourteen encounters, Gladiators have scored eight wins while Zalmi has five victories while one match has ended in no-result.

Both teams are frontrunners for this year’s trophy and sparks will fly when they go head to head for the fifteenth time in the PSL.

Peshawar Zalmi started their campaign against Karachi Kings last afternoon but their bowlers failed them as the Kings cruised to 201 for just 4 wickets. Pace bowlers Hasan Ali and Wahab Riaz failed their side as they went for 52 runs for two and 35 runs respectively. Shoaib Malik was ineffective too on the flat Karachi track. The team will be looking to their bowlers to up their games against the Gladiators who have a really strong top batting order.

Zalmi’s batsmen pushed hard in their chase and Kamran Akmal led the charge with 43 off 26. Liam Livingstone and Darren Sammy both did incredibly well to come close to victory but fell short by just 10 runs in a nailbiter.

The Zalmis will be looking to right the wrongs from the first match as they will face their toughest opponents straight up after defeat.

Mohammad Nawaz will be a key weapon for the Gladiators as he has the most wickets in the league for the Gladiators and he showed his effectiveness by picking up a wicket on the first ball of this year’s tournament. Mohammad Hasnain will look to replicate his match-winning performance from the first match against the Zalmi batsmen.

Azam Khan, son of Quetta Gladiators’ Head Coach Moin Khan, silenced the critics by proving his worth and hitting a 33-ball 59 in a tough situation to lead his side to victory in the first game. Jason Roy and Ahmed Shehzad will also be looking to get off to a good start in this match to justify their place in the side.

Karachi’s pitch seems to be favouring the batsmen at the moment, and the fact that many of Quetta Gladiator’s players hail from Karachi will help them hold the edge.

Advertisement

With an incredible run chase in a high scoring game, along with their previous track record, the Gladiators will be walking into the game as the favourites to win this one.

Match details

Tournament: Pakistan Super League Season 5, 2020

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date: 22nd February 2020

Time: 2.00 PM PST onwards

Pitch report

The first match of the tournament saw fast bowlers get a lot of assistance from the pitch during the evening and late at night. However, that might not be the case during the day as the weather conditions will be different and it’ll be the batsmen who’ll benefit the most from the lack of movement. This could end up being another high scoring match!

Predicted XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Tom Banton, Kamran Akmal (Wicketkeeper), Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Mohsin, Liam Dawson, Darren Sammy (Captain), Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali and Rahat Ali.

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Cutting, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Abdul Nasir, and Fawad Ahmed.

Where to watch the matches in Pakistan?

Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators will be telecast LIVE on PTV Sports.

Live stream details

The live stream for Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators will be available on Cricingiff and Cricketgateway.

Published 21 Feb 2020, 21:56 IST
PSL 2020 Quetta Gladiators Peshawar Zalmi Kamran Akmal Mohammad Nawaz
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Pakistan Super League
Match 1 | Yesterday
ISU 168/10 (19.1 ov)
QTG 171/7 (18.3 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 3 wickets
ISU VS QTG live score
Match 2 | Today
KRK 201/4 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 191/7 (20.0 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 10 runs
KRK VS PSZ live score
Match 3
LHQ 138/8 (20.0 ov)
MS 5/0 (0.5 ov)
LIVE
Multan Sultans need 134 runs to win from 19.1 overs
LHQ VS MS live score
Match 4 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Peshawar Zalmi
QTG VS PSZ preview
Match 5 | Tomorrow, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Multan Sultans
ISU VS MS preview
Match 6 | Sun, 23 Feb, 02:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Quetta Gladiators
KRK VS QTG preview
Match 7 | Sun, 23 Feb, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Islamabad United
LHQ VS ISU preview
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb, 07:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Peshawar Zalmi
MS VS PSZ preview
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Quetta Gladiators
ISU VS QTG preview
Match 10 | Fri, 28 Feb, 03:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Karachi Kings
MS VS KRK preview
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb, 08:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Lahore Qalandars
PSZ VS LHQ preview
Match 12 | Sat, 29 Feb, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Quetta Gladiators
MS VS QTG preview
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Peshawar Zalmi
ISU VS PSZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 01 Mar, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Karachi Kings
ISU VS KRK preview
Match 15 | Mon, 02 Mar, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Karachi Kings
PSZ VS KRK preview
Match 16 | Tue, 03 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Lahore Qalandars
QTG VS LHQ preview
Match 17 | Wed, 04 Mar, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Lahore Qalandars
ISU VS LHQ preview
Match 18 | Thu, 05 Mar, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Quetta Gladiators
PSZ VS QTG preview
Match 19 | Fri, 06 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Multan Sultans
KRK VS MS preview
Match 20 | Sat, 07 Mar, 02:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Islamabad United
PSZ VS ISU preview
Match 21 | Sat, 07 Mar, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Quetta Gladiators
LHQ VS QTG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 08 Mar, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Islamabad United
MS VS ISU preview
Match 23 | Sun, 08 Mar, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Karachi Kings
LHQ VS KRK preview
Match 24 | Tue, 10 Mar, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Peshawar Zalmi
LHQ VS PSZ preview
Match 25 | Wed, 11 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Multan Sultans
QTG VS MS preview
Match 26 | Thu, 12 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Lahore Qalandars
KRK VS LHQ preview
Match 27 | Fri, 13 Mar, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Multan Sultans
PSZ VS MS preview
Match 28 | Sat, 14 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Islamabad United
KRK VS ISU preview
Match 29 | Sun, 15 Mar, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Lahore Qalandars
MS VS LHQ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 15 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Karachi Kings
QTG VS KRK preview
Qualifier | Tue, 17 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator 1 | Wed, 18 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator 2 | Fri, 20 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 22 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us