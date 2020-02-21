Pakistan Super League 2020, Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators | Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch and live stream details

Two former Champions, one aim in mind

Peshawar Zalmi will meet Quetta Gladiators in the 4th match of the Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL).

The two teams have an interesting past and have faced each other in 14 matches over the past four seasons, the most between any two teams in the PSL. Out of their fourteen encounters, Gladiators have scored eight wins while Zalmi has five victories while one match has ended in no-result.

Both teams are frontrunners for this year’s trophy and sparks will fly when they go head to head for the fifteenth time in the PSL.

Peshawar Zalmi started their campaign against Karachi Kings last afternoon but their bowlers failed them as the Kings cruised to 201 for just 4 wickets. Pace bowlers Hasan Ali and Wahab Riaz failed their side as they went for 52 runs for two and 35 runs respectively. Shoaib Malik was ineffective too on the flat Karachi track. The team will be looking to their bowlers to up their games against the Gladiators who have a really strong top batting order.

Zalmi’s batsmen pushed hard in their chase and Kamran Akmal led the charge with 43 off 26. Liam Livingstone and Darren Sammy both did incredibly well to come close to victory but fell short by just 10 runs in a nailbiter.

The Zalmis will be looking to right the wrongs from the first match as they will face their toughest opponents straight up after defeat.

Mohammad Nawaz will be a key weapon for the Gladiators as he has the most wickets in the league for the Gladiators and he showed his effectiveness by picking up a wicket on the first ball of this year’s tournament. Mohammad Hasnain will look to replicate his match-winning performance from the first match against the Zalmi batsmen.

Azam Khan, son of Quetta Gladiators’ Head Coach Moin Khan, silenced the critics by proving his worth and hitting a 33-ball 59 in a tough situation to lead his side to victory in the first game. Jason Roy and Ahmed Shehzad will also be looking to get off to a good start in this match to justify their place in the side.

Karachi’s pitch seems to be favouring the batsmen at the moment, and the fact that many of Quetta Gladiator’s players hail from Karachi will help them hold the edge.

With an incredible run chase in a high scoring game, along with their previous track record, the Gladiators will be walking into the game as the favourites to win this one.

Match details

Tournament: Pakistan Super League Season 5, 2020

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date: 22nd February 2020

Time: 2.00 PM PST onwards

Pitch report

The first match of the tournament saw fast bowlers get a lot of assistance from the pitch during the evening and late at night. However, that might not be the case during the day as the weather conditions will be different and it’ll be the batsmen who’ll benefit the most from the lack of movement. This could end up being another high scoring match!

Predicted XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Tom Banton, Kamran Akmal (Wicketkeeper), Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Mohsin, Liam Dawson, Darren Sammy (Captain), Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali and Rahat Ali.

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Cutting, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Abdul Nasir, and Fawad Ahmed.

Where to watch the matches in Pakistan?

Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators will be telecast LIVE on PTV Sports.

Live stream details

The live stream for Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators will be available on Cricingiff and Cricketgateway.